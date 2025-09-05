Luis Suarez breaks silence after spitting at rival team’s staff member

It was in the aftermath of a 3-0 cup final loss

Former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has issued an apology for his actions after the final whistle of a 3-0 loss to Seattle Sounders in the American Leagues Cup final last night.

At the end of the match, a sizeable altercation broke out between both sets of players and coaching staff.

The 38-year-old Uruguayan was seen spitting at one of the Sounders’ coaches while fellow Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets appeared to attempt to throw a punch at an opponent.

Suarez has since taken to Instagram to apologise.

He said: “It was a moment of much tension and frustration, where just after the game ended, things happened that shouldn’t have happened, but that doesn’t justify my reaction.

“I made a mistake and sincerely apologise. It’s not the image I want to give in front of my family, who suffer because of my mistakes, nor in front of my club, that also doesn’t deserve seeing itself affected by something like this.

“I feel bad for what happened, and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to recognise and apologise to everyone who felt hurt by what I did.” [Translated from Spanish]

Suarez’s team Inter Miami also posted a statement of their own.

It reads: “These actions do not reflect the values of our sport, and we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of sportsmanship both on and off the pitch.”

This is not the first time that Suarez has acted in a disorderly fashion during a football game.

The 2015 Champions League winner has been banned three times for biting opponents.

No update has been provided on whether Suarez will face disciplinary action or a potential ban for his actions yet.