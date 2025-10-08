London bus driver sacked for wearing Liverpool shirt near Stamford Bridge

His actions allegedly sparked ‘scary scenes’ near Stamford Bridge

A London bus driver has been fired after wearing a Liverpool shirt while driving near Stamford Bridge in the aftermath of Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over the Reds’ on Saturday night, sparking a “scary” reaction from rival supporters.

Bus driver Isaac, whose second name is not known, was driving a rail replacement bus past the Blues’ home ground when a section of Chelsea supporters spotted what he was wearing and surrounded the vehicle.

Clips shared on social media show fans approaching the bus and banging on windows and taunting the Liverpool-clad driver.

Liverpool supporting London bus driver meets Chelsea fans 😂



🎥 @liamsully21

Inevitably Isaac had to bring his bus to a stop when approached by the Chelsea supporters, which created significant delays to his passengers’ journey.

Those delays ultimately lead to his dismissal.

The 21-year-old has since been on Talk TV to explain his side of the ordeal.

Issac said: “They sent the formal email. I woke up that morning to do my duty — I didn’t know what route it was.

“The first clean T-shirt I had was a Liverpool one. I [later] realised I was going to go past Chelsea and then I saw the Chelsea fans outside the stadium.”

He added: “If you see the video, it looks humorous, but it was scary. They were sliding the window open and I had to hold it shut.

‘They literally surrounded me in the bus. Eventually, the police got them away from the bus and I got back to the depot.”

Isaac, who describes himself as a lifelong Liverpool supporter, was relieved of his duties by the company Transport Recruitment, a group that provide agency workers for TfL.

When approached for a comment by The Mail , TfL simply said: “Due to GDPR, we are unable to comment on this matter.

A bus driver has been SACKED after wearing a Liverpool shirt whilst driving past Stamford Bridge, where he was mobbed by Chelsea fans.



​​"I saw the funny side of it. But when I was sat in the cabin it wasn't that funny!"

“This is being dealt with through internal processes.”

Despite the publicity brought about by the incident, Isaac told Talk TV he wasn’t too badly affected.

He said: “It hasn’t traumatised me at all to be honest, I saw the funny side of it when I was watching the videos but when I was sitting in that cabin it wasn’t so funny.

“To be honest with you I’m tired of being a TfL bus operator. I’ve worked for numerous TfL bus operators now but I don’t really like it any more and am looking to transfer over to coach work.”