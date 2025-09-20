Liverpool vs Everton: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Speaking a press conference ahead of the game, the veteran Scottish gaffer said that Liverpool had showed signs of “some vulnerability” during their matches this season.

The Reds may have beaten all their opponents so far but they managed to concede two goals to Bournemouth and Newcastle, and needed a last -gasp penalty to overcome newly promoted Burnley last week.

Everton have shown signs of serious progress under Moyes so far this season.

Save for an opening day defeat to Leeds, the Toffees have remained unbeaten in the rest of their fixtures, and have recorded statement wins over Brighton and Wolves.

The game kicks off at 12.30pm at Anfield on Saturday, and you can follow all the action here.

