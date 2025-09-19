Search icon

19th Sep 2025

Liverpool v Everton Betfair Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in the Game

It’s been over 640 days since Liverpool’s last 0-0 game.

The first Merseyside derby of the season kicks off this weekend’s Premier League action, with Liverpool playing host to Everton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon. 

The Reds have made an impressive start to their title defence, winning all four of their opening matches, and remain the only side yet to drop points this season. 

Liverpool come into this fixture having continued the theme of late heroics in Europe midweek, as a stoppage time header from Virgil van Dijk, secured the victory in their Champions League opener. 

For Everton, they are rejuvenated under the management of David Moyes, sitting sixth in the Premier League with wins over Brighton and Wolves. 

If they are to record their first victory over Liverpool at Anfield since 2021, the away side will need new signings Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to continue their fine form into derby day.  

To mark the first Merseyside derby of the new campaign, Betfair is offering all new customers enhanced 50/1 odds for over 0.5 goals to be scored during Liverpool v Everton! 

CLICK HERE to sign up or read further information below. 

How to Claim the Betfair Sign Up Offer for Liverpool v Everton

Follow this simple guide to claim enhanced 50/1 odds for over 0.5 goals to be scored during Liverpool v Everton! See more below: 

  • CLICK HERE to open your new Betfair account using promo code ZFBEBZ
  • Deposit a minimum of £10 by Cards or Apple Pay.
  • Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Liverpool v Everton on Saturday 20th September
  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets

Betfair Liverpool v Everton Odds 

As it stands, Betfair is offering 4/9 odds for Liverpool to beat local rivals Everton this weekend, which makes the hosts strong favourites with an implied probability of 69.2% to continue their perfect domestic record. 

The next most likely outcome is a draw, which is not hard to see considering the two sides have drawn 68 times in 205 meetings in all competitions. This result can be backed at 7/2 odds, giving it an implied probability of 22.2%. 

So far, the least likely result according to Betfair is an away win for David Moyes’ men, as the best odds that are being offered currently stand at 11/2. 

Team OddsImplied Probability
Liverpool 4/969.2%
Draw7/222.2%
Everton11/215.4%

Liverpool v Everton Head-to-Head Record 

The first Merseyside derby of the season will be the 206th meeting between the two clubs in all competitions. 

Liverpool have got the better of this fixture overall, winning 83 times while there has been 68 draws and 54 victories for Everton. 

Recent matches between the pair have been evenly split, with one win each and a draw in the last three. However, Everton arrive at Anfield having not won there in four years. 

TeamLiverpool Everton
Played 205205
Wins8354
Draws 6868
Losses5483

Which Premier League Fixtures Are Live This Weekend?

There are six Premier League matches available to watch live across TNT Sports and Sky Sports in matchday five of the season. 

First up is the Merseyside derby in Saturday’s 12:30pm kick-off, shown live on TNT Sports 1. As always, the 5:30pm fixture between Man United and Chelsea will be live on Sky Sports, as the hosts look to pick themselves up after losing against Man City last weekend. 

To round off Saturday’s football, fans can watch Fulham take on Brentford on Sky Sports, at 8pm. 

This week’s Super Sunday is shown live on Sky Sports, with Bournemouth against Newcastle and Sunderland v Aston Villa scheduled for 2pm. Shortly after, Arsenal welcome Man City to the Emirates in a huge clash, to commence another exciting weekend of football! 

Fixture Home OddsAway Odds
Liverpool vs Everton 4/96/1
Man United vs Chelsea 9/56/4
Fulham vs Brentford 21/2014/5
Bournemouth vs Newcastle 6/415/8
Sunderland vs Aston Villa 11/411/10
Arsenal vs Man City19/203/1

Betfair Sign Up Offer Terms and Conditions 

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Liverpool v Everton on Saturday 20th September. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free bet builder Bets. Free bet builder bets are valid 30 days, only deposits with cards & ApplePay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C’s apply. Please gamble responsibly.

