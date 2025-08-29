Search icon

Sport

29th Aug 2025

Liverpool v Arsenal: Follow all of the action in our live hub

JOE

It’s the biggie of the weekend!

Liverpool host Arsenal in the biggest clash of the weekend on Sunday, a fixture that always promises to deliver!

Already both towards the top end of the table, both have picked up maximum points so far; that must change today though.

Viktor Gyokeres will be hoping to make a huge impression at Anfield, although he is up against colossus Virgil van Dijk, not an easy task in the slightest.

Elsewhere, Brighton host Man City at 2pm, whilst Nottingham Forest welcome struggling West Ham United.

In the evening, Aston Villa host Crystal Palace at 19:00, a new fixture time!

Follow all of the action, we’re happy to have you!

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

All you need to know about Ariana Grande presale tickets for her London O2 shows

Affiliate

All you need to know about Ariana Grande presale tickets for her London O2 shows

By Jonny Yates

Government wins appeal against closure of Epping asylum hotel

Government wins appeal against closure of Epping asylum hotel

By Nina McLaughlin

Married couple started swingers club with controversial rule for ugly members

Sex and Relationships

Married couple started swingers club with controversial rule for ugly members

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man Utd welcome Burnley

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man Utd welcome Burnley

By JOE

Ruben Amorim to ‘hold showdown talks’ with Man United after Burnley game

Football

Ruben Amorim to ‘hold showdown talks’ with Man United after Burnley game

By Sammi Minion

OPINION: David Moyes should be Man United’s next manager – now is his time

Football

OPINION: David Moyes should be Man United’s next manager – now is his time

By Harry Warner

QUIZ: Name these 2010s Arsenal and Liverpool players ahead of their Premier League clash

Arsenal

QUIZ: Name these 2010s Arsenal and Liverpool players ahead of their Premier League clash

By Sammi Minion

Charlie Austin calls for Sean Dyche to ‘stabilize’ Man United after Grimsby loss

Football

Charlie Austin calls for Sean Dyche to ‘stabilize’ Man United after Grimsby loss

By Sammi Minion

Chris Froome airlifted to hospital after serious training crash

Chris Froome

Chris Froome airlifted to hospital after serious training crash

By Sammi Minion

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man Utd welcome Burnley

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man Utd welcome Burnley

By JOE

Ryanair to axe ‘nearly one million’ seats on flights to Spain

Aviation

Ryanair to axe ‘nearly one million’ seats on flights to Spain

By Harry Warner

This ‘impressive’ £130 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

Affiliate

This ‘impressive’ £130 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

By Jonny Yates

Inbetweeners star Simon Bird cast alongside Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter

Movies

Inbetweeners star Simon Bird cast alongside Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter

By Sammi Minion

Man sacked after ‘impersonating Michael Jackson’ was unfairly dismissed

fired

Man sacked after ‘impersonating Michael Jackson’ was unfairly dismissed

By JOE

JOE’s favourite earphones have price slashed by 50% in limited time deal

Affiliate

JOE’s favourite earphones have price slashed by 50% in limited time deal

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Ninja fans rave about air fryer that’s ‘so good it feels illegal’ – and it’s got a huge discount

Affiliate

Ninja fans rave about air fryer that’s ‘so good it feels illegal’ – and it’s got a huge discount

By Jonny Yates

UK’s most expensive Airbnb that costs £20k per night to stay in

Airbnb

UK’s most expensive Airbnb that costs £20k per night to stay in

By JOE

Half a million people test positive for ‘untreatable’ STI

Health

Half a million people test positive for ‘untreatable’ STI

By Harry Warner

Florence and the Machine announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Florence and the Machine announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Student who won Stormzy scholarship to Cambridge was found dead in university halls, inquest confirms

sensitive

Student who won Stormzy scholarship to Cambridge was found dead in university halls, inquest confirms

By Joseph Loftus

Russia threatens to ‘march on Paris’ as WW3 fears continue across Europe

Russia threatens to ‘march on Paris’ as WW3 fears continue across Europe

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories