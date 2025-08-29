Liverpool v Arsenal: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Load more

Liverpool host Arsenal in the biggest clash of the weekend on Sunday, a fixture that always promises to deliver!

Already both towards the top end of the table, both have picked up maximum points so far; that must change today though.

Viktor Gyokeres will be hoping to make a huge impression at Anfield, although he is up against colossus Virgil van Dijk, not an easy task in the slightest.

Elsewhere, Brighton host Man City at 2pm, whilst Nottingham Forest welcome struggling West Ham United.

In the evening, Aston Villa host Crystal Palace at 19:00, a new fixture time!

Follow all of the action, we’re happy to have you!

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES