Search icon

Sport

26th Sep 2025

Liverpool trigger emergency UEFA rule just days before Galatasaray clash

Sammi Minion

They face the Turkish giants on Tuesday night

Liverpool have outlined plans to make use of a brand new UEFA regulation ahead of their Champions League fixture against Galatasaray on Tuesday.

The Reds made an electric start to their 2025/26 European campaign last week, as club captain Virgil Van Dijk scored a last gasp winner to help Liverpool to a 3-2 victory over Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Paddy Power Offer: 50/1 on either USA or Europe to win The Ryder Cup
18+ Be Gamble Aware

In the weeks before the Atletico clash, Liverpool manager Arne Slot came under fire from a section of Reds’ supporters for his decision to omit Federico Chiesa from his side’s 25 player squad for the Champions League’s opening round.

Many had feared that Chiesa’s opportunities to get regular playtime ahead of the World Cup would be significantly cutback by his exclusion form the squad.

The former Fiorentina man may now have been handed an unexpected opportunity to return Europe’s premier football competition.

As announced earlier this month, the new update relates to UEFA’s strict 25-man squad rules, whereby clubs must name just 25 players to call on during a Champions League campaign.

UEFA announced: “The Executive Committee approved an amendment to the 2025/26 UEFA men’s club competitions’ regulations to admit the temporary replacement of a maximum of one outfield player with long-term injury or illness during the league phase until matchday 6 included.

“The reasoning for the adaptation is to ensure that squad lists are not unfairly reduced and players are safeguarded from additional workload pressure.”

The announcement makes clear that if a player suffers a serious injury during the first six fixtures of the competition, they can be replaced in the squad.

This ultimately means that the those 25-man squads are not final.

Earlier this week, another of the Reds’ Italian stars, Giovanni Leoni, picked up an unfortunate ACL injury that is set to rule him out for the rest of the season.

The injury, although disappointing for both the player himself and Slot, may have opened the door for Chiesa.

Speaking to reporters this week, Slot confirmed that the club were making enquiries into whether it is possible to replace Leoni with Chiesa in his squad.

The dutchman said: “That is not something I do myself, there are other people doing this. But if I’m informed correctly, if a player has a longer than two-month injury, you are able to replace him. That’s what they’ve told me.

“We have to see if it’s true or not, but other people are looking into that.”

Despite being offered limited opportunities to start games for Liverpool, Chiesa has made a number of vital contributions already this season.

He was instrumental in constructing Hugo Ekitike’s 85th minute winner against Southampton last week, and scored a brilliant goal to help the Reds beat Bournemouth on the Premier League opening night in August.

This ‘impressive’ smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

An impressive smart watch that’s been compared to Apple has been given a huge discount for a limited time.

The TRAUSI Smart Watch has been reduced by 82%, with its price dropping from £129.99 to just £20.99 on Amazon.

It features a range of functions, including Bluetooth calling, message notifications, heart rate/sleep monitoring, fitness tracking and timer capabilities, with 120 workout modes.

One review reads: “It looks just like an Apple Watch and works just like it. It can do all what an Apple Watch can do at a cheaper cost.”

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.


Topics:

Amazon,Football,Liverpool,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Earphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 98%’ slashed in price

Affiliate

Earphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 98%’ slashed in price

By Stephen Porzio

The FootballJOE Quiz #46: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #46: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

‘Excellent’ folding treadmill for at-home workouts has price slashed by 75%

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ folding treadmill for at-home workouts has price slashed by 75%

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goals Scored in Brentford v Man United

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goals Scored in Brentford v Man United

By JOE

Trump will move World Cup games from ‘unsafe cities’

2026 FIFA World Cup

Trump will move World Cup games from ‘unsafe cities’

By Sammi Minion

Club calls for concrete walls to be removed from football stadiums after tragic Billy Vigar death

Football

Club calls for concrete walls to be removed from football stadiums after tragic Billy Vigar death

By Sammi Minion

The Premier League: Follow all of the weekend’s action in our live hub

The Premier League: Follow all of the weekend’s action in our live hub

By JOE

Ryder Cup 2025: Follow all the action from New York in our live hub

Rory McIlroy

Ryder Cup 2025: Follow all the action from New York in our live hub

By SportsJOE

Hugo Ekitike set to receive major punishment from his own club after Liverpool red card

Hugo Ekitike set to receive major punishment from his own club after Liverpool red card

By Sammi Minion

South Korea fires warning shots at North Korean ship after it breaches sea border

Asia

South Korea fires warning shots at North Korean ship after it breaches sea border

By Harry Warner

Here’s how the government’s new digital IDs will work

News

Here’s how the government’s new digital IDs will work

By Harry Warner

Leicester has been crowned the moustache capital of the UK

Leicester

Leicester has been crowned the moustache capital of the UK

By JOE

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goals Scored in Brentford v Man United

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goals Scored in Brentford v Man United

By JOE

Diplomats stream out as Netanyahu speaks at UN

Israel

Diplomats stream out as Netanyahu speaks at UN

By Charlie Herbert

CEO of Ticketmaster says that gig tickets are ‘underpriced and have been for a long time’

Music

CEO of Ticketmaster says that gig tickets are ‘underpriced and have been for a long time’

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Trump will move World Cup games from ‘unsafe cities’

2026 FIFA World Cup

Trump will move World Cup games from ‘unsafe cities’

By Sammi Minion

Petition against digital ID cards reaches one million signatures

News

Petition against digital ID cards reaches one million signatures

By Harry Warner

Smartwatch with ‘impressive’ features that rivals Apple drops to £20

Affiliate

Smartwatch with ‘impressive’ features that rivals Apple drops to £20

By Jonny Yates

Keir Starmer slams ‘nonsense’ Trump comments about Sharia Law in London

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer slams ‘nonsense’ Trump comments about Sharia Law in London

By Ryan Jarrett

Government issue major update on mandatory digital IDs

News

Government issue major update on mandatory digital IDs

By Joseph Loftus

‘I treated myself to a sex toy advent calendar – it’s no wonder they’re selling out’

Affiliate

‘I treated myself to a sex toy advent calendar – it’s no wonder they’re selling out’

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories