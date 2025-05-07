Liverpool ‘make offer’ to Premier League legend Kevin De Bruyne

The Manchester City midfielder is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in the signing of Kevin De Bruyne, as per a breaking report from the reliable Gianluca DiMarzio.

The City and Premier League legend is set to leave Pep Guardiola’s side at the end of the season after a remarkable 10 seasons – in which he has won 6 Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Recently expressing his desire to remain at the top level, De Bruyne also has an offer from Napoli.

The Italian club are hoping that his great relationship with international teammate Romelu Lukaku can convince the player to move to Naples.

In 418 games in Manchester, the Belgian international has provided 108 goals and 177 assists.

A move to Merseyside is also on offer as per the report, with Arne Slot’s side recently securing the Premier League title.

More to follow.