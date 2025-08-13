Search icon

13th Aug 2025

Liverpool fans harshly slam ‘irrelevant’ Newcastle over Alexander Isak saga

‘Nobody pays attention to Newcastle’ apparently!

When Liverpool play Newcastle on August 25 in the Premier League, there is sure to be some bad blood between the two sets of fans.

The Alexander Isak saga has created headlines all summer, and has created even more needle between supporters as Liverpool look to get their man before the September 1 deadline.

Speaking to Liverpool fans outside of Wembley ahead of the Community Shield defeat by Crystal Palace on Sunday, the Reds fans’ feelings were pretty clear!

One said: “I think Liverpool have had that with Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd ruining our pre-seasons too, that just happens when you’re at the top, all the top players want to come to the top clubs.”

A second said: “Sesko didn’t want to join Newcastle even though Newcastle are a better team than Man Utd. It just shows that everyone is trying to avoid Newcastle!”

A third said: “Nobody pays attention to Newcastle. It’s irrelevant.”

A fourth said: “They’re a smaller club than Liverpool. That’s not to ay they won’t become a big club, but right now, Liverpool are a significantly bigger club.”

There seems to be only one solution to Isak’s future as the Swedish striker is reportedly adamant he will never play for Newcastle again.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, even if Isak fails to get a move out of the club when the window closes on September 1, he has no wishes to reintegrate with the side.

Newcastle have already turned down a £110m bid for Isak from Liverpool, with the Toon valuing the striker t £150m.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will return for another offer.

Isak has a contract until 2028, while manager Eddie Howe has said publicly there is a way back for the 25-year-old at Newcastle.

Isak has scored 54 goals in 86 appearances for Newcastle, who face Liverpool on August 25 in their second fixture of the Premier League season.

