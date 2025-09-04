Search icon

04th Sep 2025

Liverpool fans fear favourite player might leave club after being left out of CL squad

Sammi Minion

He's scored already this season

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment after news emerged that one of their best loved players has been left out of the squad for this season’s Champions League fixtures.

The Reds haven’t won Europe’s most prestigious football competition since 2019 but will go into this year’s tournament as one of the undisputed favourites, after winning last season’s Premier League title.

In the months since Arne Slot’s debut season triumph, Liverpool have significantly strengthened their squad in the transfer market, spending more than £450 million.

The majority of that investment has been put into forward areas, with £200 million spent on deals for Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike alone.

As a result, competition for space in the squad is now extremely competitive.

That increase in competition has left Slot with an almost impossible decision to make as he choose his 22-man Champions League squad.

The experienced Dutch head coach has controversially opted to leave Italian star Federico Chiesa out of the squad, preferring to opt for 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha instead.

While Chiesa played a limited role in last season’s successful Premier League campaign, he has been a game-changer for the Reds already this season.

When Liverpool were caught drawing 2-2 at home to Bournemouth on the opening night of the season, it was the 27-year-old former Fiorentina player who stepped up to score a sensational 88th minute winner.

Chiesa is also said to have been rejected multiple opportunities to leave Anfield and return to Italy this summer, due to his strong relationship with the Liverpool faithful.

It is now likely Chiesa will receive very few opportunities to impress Italy boss Reno Gattusso ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

Liverpool fans have flocked to social media to respond to Slot’s surprising decision.

One wrote: “If I’m Federico Chiesa, I’m out of the door at the next available opportunity. I don’t think he has been treated right at Liverpool ever since he’s arrived. A quality player who deserves to play week in week out.”

While another added: “Federico Chiesa not in the Champions League 22 man squad. Justice for Fede.”

Such is the extent of the good feeling between Chiesa and Liverpool fans that many have begun to encourage their hero to leave the club before its too late for his career.

One fan wrote: “If Federico Chiesa is genuinely serious about his career then he has to leave.”

Another added: “I honestly hope Federico Chiesa leaves Liverpool this winter.

“This man doesn’t deserve this. Since arriving, he’s always fought for the club.”

Liverpool’s opponents for this season’s Champions League League phase are; Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, PSV Eindhoven, Marseille, Qarabag, and Galatasaray.

