Lisandro Martinez’s expected return date for Man United finally revealed after lengthy lay-off

‘The Butcher’ has been sidelined since February

Ruben Amorim’s struggling Manchester United side have been handed a major boost through the news that their Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez is close to a first team return.

The 27-year-old has been unable to play for the Red Devils since tearing his ACL in a Premier League game against Crystal Palace in February.

One of the squad’s clear leaders, Martinez’s return should make a huge difference as Amorim attempts to turn things around on the pitch.

Man United spent more than £200 million in the summer, but still find themselves just six points away from the Premier League relegation zone after seven matches.

A major point of concern for Amorim has been defensive frailties.

The team have conceded 11 goals already in the league this season, making the return of the reliable Martinez potentially season-changing.

According to a new report in The Mail, Martinez’s most likely return date has been set.

Per the report, a scan of Martinez’s knee from last week showed such positive improvement that the former Ajax man is expected to be able to make his return to first team training as soon as this week.

If all goes well at training, Martinez should be ready to return in some capacity during the club’s fixtures with Brighton (25 October) and Nottingham Forest (1 November) later this month.

Before then, the Red Devils take on Liverpool at Anfield this Sunday.

Liverpool come into the game on the back of three successive loses, which is the worst spell they’ve endured under manager Arne Slot.

Fresh from their 2-0 win over Sunderland, Amorim’s resurgent side will be expected to capitalise and secure a statement win over their bitter rivals.