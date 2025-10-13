Search icon

Sport

13th Oct 2025

Lisandro Martinez’s expected return date for Man United finally revealed after lengthy lay-off

Sammi Minion

‘The Butcher’ has been sidelined since February

Ruben Amorim’s struggling Manchester United side have been handed a major boost through the news that their Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez is close to a first team return.

The 27-year-old has been unable to play for the Red Devils since tearing his ACL in a Premier League game against Crystal Palace in February.

One of the squad’s clear leaders, Martinez’s return should make a huge difference as Amorim attempts to turn things around on the pitch.

Man United spent more than £200 million in the summer, but still find themselves just six points away from the Premier League relegation zone after seven matches.

A major point of concern for Amorim has been defensive frailties.

The team have conceded 11 goals already in the league this season, making the return of the reliable Martinez potentially season-changing.

According to a new report in The Mail, Martinez’s most likely return date has been set.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

Per the report, a scan of Martinez’s knee from last week showed such positive improvement that the former Ajax man is expected to be able to make his return to first team training as soon as this week.

If all goes well at training, Martinez should be ready to return in some capacity during the club’s fixtures with Brighton (25 October) and Nottingham Forest (1 November) later this month.

Before then, the Red Devils take on Liverpool at Anfield this Sunday.

Liverpool come into the game on the back of three successive loses, which is the worst spell they’ve endured under manager Arne Slot.

Fresh from their 2-0 win over Sunderland, Amorim’s resurgent side will be expected to capitalise and secure a statement win over their bitter rivals.

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

The FootballJOE Quiz #48: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #48: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Arsenal hit with major injury blow as star player confirmed to be out for key period

Football

Arsenal hit with major injury blow as star player confirmed to be out for key period

By Sammi Minion

England icon labels Jobe and Jude Bellingham’s dad as an ‘absolute disgrace’

bellingham

England icon labels Jobe and Jude Bellingham’s dad as an ‘absolute disgrace’

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Football fans raised 50m in the air so that they can drink while looking at the pitch

Football fans raised 50m in the air so that they can drink while looking at the pitch

By JOE

Schalke release statement and start investigation into violent attack in Dublin city centre as ‘spitting’ footage emerges

Bohemians

Schalke release statement and start investigation into violent attack in Dublin city centre as ‘spitting’ footage emerges

By SportsJOE

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere ‘in talks’ for manager role

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere ‘in talks’ for manager role

By Jacob Entwistle

Wayne Rooney responds to Steven Gerrard’s comments that former England side were ‘egotistical losers’

Wayne Rooney responds to Steven Gerrard’s comments that former England side were ‘egotistical losers’

By Jacob Entwistle

Jude Bellingham opens up on ‘showing vulnerability’ on World Mental Health Day

Jude Bellingham opens up on ‘showing vulnerability’ on World Mental Health Day

By Jacob Entwistle

Rangers closing in on agreement with new manager

Amazon

Rangers closing in on agreement with new manager

By Sammi Minion

Football fans raised 50m in the air so that they can drink while looking at the pitch

Football fans raised 50m in the air so that they can drink while looking at the pitch

By JOE

Freshers, this rewards app is your key to unlocking VIP tables, free drinks and lots more at the UK’s top pubs and clubs

Freshers, this rewards app is your key to unlocking VIP tables, free drinks and lots more at the UK’s top pubs and clubs

By Sarah McKenna Barry

Gen Z are causing the death of words like sarnie and cuppa

Gen Z

Gen Z are causing the death of words like sarnie and cuppa

By JOE

Tommy Robinson refused to unlock phone for police to protect ‘journalistic material’

News

Tommy Robinson refused to unlock phone for police to protect ‘journalistic material’

By Harry Warner

Heat your house for just £1 per hour with ‘perfect’ gadget for winter

Affiliate

Heat your house for just £1 per hour with ‘perfect’ gadget for winter

By Jonny Yates

Bandmate of Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins reacts to his murder

News

Bandmate of Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins reacts to his murder

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Tyler, The Creator ticket prices revealed for his All Points East shows

All Points East

Tyler, The Creator ticket prices revealed for his All Points East shows

By Jonny Yates

Emotional moment Israeli hostage breaks down as he’s reunited with family

Emotional moment Israeli hostage breaks down as he’s reunited with family

By JOE

Schalke release statement and start investigation into violent attack in Dublin city centre as ‘spitting’ footage emerges

Bohemians

Schalke release statement and start investigation into violent attack in Dublin city centre as ‘spitting’ footage emerges

By SportsJOE

Britain’s Got Talent star Dave Betton has died

britain's got talent

Britain’s Got Talent star Dave Betton has died

By Nina McLaughlin

Donald Trump says he’d like to visit Gaza as first hostages released

Donald Trump says he’d like to visit Gaza as first hostages released

By Nina McLaughlin

The Inbetweeners reportedly set to return with ‘original cast keen to reprise roles’

Joe Thomas

The Inbetweeners reportedly set to return with ‘original cast keen to reprise roles’

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories