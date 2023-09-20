Search icon

20th Sep 2023

Lego join forces with WSL clubs to build ‘Unstoppable FC’

Callum Boyle

Lego have partnered with Women’s Super League clubs Arsenal WFC, Aston Villa WFC and Chelsea FC Women to launch ‘Unstoppable FC’.

Unstoppable FC’ features a series of sessions for girls aged between eight and 11 aimed at teaching girls ‘Build-back-ability’, the art of bouncing back after setbacks.

While World Cup success proved to be one step too far for the Lionesses this summer, Sarina Wingman’s side can still hold their heads up high after the incredible mark they left on the country, with 54 per cent of parents saying that even before the tournament came to an end, their daughters were now playing football regularly.

Despite that though, there is still work to be done after 23 per cent of parents worry their daughter is being held back from achieving her full potential by a fear of failure.

As with any setback, its all about how you react and three of the biggest names in women’s football will be on hand to help run the sessions at ‘Unstoppable FC’.

Beth Mead, Sam Kerr and Rachel Daly will be among the names overseeing these sessions to reinforce the qualities that parents see most in their daughters.

When describing the most important characteristics of inspirational women, 54 per cent of parents cited resilience as a key character quality, with determination 65 per cent, passion 62 per cent and compassion 54 per cent also deemed crucial.

Mead herself was one of those listed as an inspiring role models to girls between eight and 11 alongside her England teammate Lauren Hemp. Former First Lady Michelle Obama and actress Emma Watson were also named.

The Arsenal forward has also had to deal with her fair share of setbacks too, ranging from long-term injury, missing out on the Lionesses World Cup squad and the heartache of losing a loved one

Speaking at the launch of ‘Unstoppable FC’, Mead admitted that this something that has been a long time coming.

She said: “It would’ve been amazing. I’d have loved to have something like this in place.

“There wasn’t probably many things in place for when I was coming up from being a little baby to now.

“I think I was lucky in a sense that I had a good support system around me but not everyone has that, unfortunately.

“Even if it’s a personal thing in life, can we prepare you the best that we can to be resilient, work hard. That’s what helped me growing up.

“Now that we can help those young girls do that, can we push their game to another level?”

