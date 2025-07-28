Search icon

Sport

28th Jul 2025

Leah Williamson hits back at critics who called England ‘lucky’

Sammi Minion

The Lionesses won 3-1 on penalties

England’s captain Leah Williamson has hit back at critics who called her side lucky, after beating Spain on penalties in the final of EURO 2025. 

Williamson — also a European winner with her club side Arsenal this season — became the first English captain to ever lift a trophy on foreign soil during this Sunday’s European Championship final in Basel. 

Despite the Lionesses’ perseverance, beating Italy and Sweden in the knockouts before taking on Spain, some voices have expressed a sense that England weren’t the tournament’s deserving winners.

Amongst those critics was Spain’s captain Irene Paredes, who made her feelings immediately clear after the full time whistle had blown, as she spoke to TVE.

Paredes said: “We tried everything, all the different ways, and then the penalties didn’t go our way.”

“I thought we deserved it more but in the end it is not about who deserves it.”

“It is about having that bit of luck and England had that throughout the whole tournament. We thought we could overcome that but we weren’t able to.”

Spain had the lion’s share of possession (65%) and managed 22 shots during the 120-minute match, but were unable to beat the resolve of a English defence led by Williamson and keeper Hannah Hampton. 

Paredes went on to say: “I think we had more control of the game than they did, we created more clear chances, we had more possession. But yeah, nothing else.”

Before even hearing what her Spanish counterpart had to say, Leah Williamson provided the perfect response to the critical comments, as she spoke to the BBC, also just minutes after full-time. 

The two-time European champion said: “We have ridden our luck, but I don’t think we were lucky.” 

“Total disbelief, but at the same time I knew it was going to happen. There’s always a moment when I think ‘right girls, let’s turn it on’. The way we defended as a team, nothing came through us. It felt like it was going to be our day.”

Regardless of luck, the Lionesses became the first England side to ever defend a major trophy, putting to bed the disappointment of losing to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final. 

Although Leah Williamson missed her penalty in the shootout, her teammates were there to ensure it didn’t matter.

24-year-old keeper Hannah Hampton — who was playing at her first major international tournament — saved a penalty from Ballon D’Or winner Aitana Bonmati, setting up Chloe Kelly to seal the win.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By JOE

New male contraceptive pill deemed safe and effective

male contraception

New male contraceptive pill deemed safe and effective

By Ava Keady

Spanish press slam Chloe Kelly for ‘cocky gesture’ after Euro 2025 win

Chloe Kelly

Spanish press slam Chloe Kelly for ‘cocky gesture’ after Euro 2025 win

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

By Jacob Entwistle

Date and location confirmed for Lionesses’ Euro 2025 trophy parade

EURO 2025

Date and location confirmed for Lionesses’ Euro 2025 trophy parade

By Sammi Minion

Keir Starmer’s spokesperson confirms whether there will be a Bank Holiday if England win Euros

England Women

Keir Starmer’s spokesperson confirms whether there will be a Bank Holiday if England win Euros

By JOE

England fans risk £500 fine for showing support for Lionesses in Spain

England Lionesses

England fans risk £500 fine for showing support for Lionesses in Spain

By Dan Seddon

Rory McIlroy gives all-timer answer when asked where his green jacket is

Golf

Rory McIlroy gives all-timer answer when asked where his green jacket is

By Dan Seddon

Chances of an extra bank holiday if England win Women’s Euros Final

England Women

Chances of an extra bank holiday if England win Women’s Euros Final

By Dan Seddon

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

By Erin McLaughlin

English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

By Jacob Entwistle

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

Politics

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

By JOE

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s brother Paul charged with rape, according to reports

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s brother Paul charged with rape, according to reports

By Harry Warner

More than 250 MPs have now signed the letter calling on the PM to recognise a Palestinian state

Labour

More than 250 MPs have now signed the letter calling on the PM to recognise a Palestinian state

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Amazon has launched a cheaper Kindle and it comes with millions of free books already on it

Affiliate

Amazon has launched a cheaper Kindle and it comes with millions of free books already on it

By Stephen Hurrell

Date and location confirmed for Lionesses’ Euro 2025 trophy parade

EURO 2025

Date and location confirmed for Lionesses’ Euro 2025 trophy parade

By Sammi Minion

Teen suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ after hair gets caught in funfair ride

Accident

Teen suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ after hair gets caught in funfair ride

By Ava Keady

The FootballJOE Quiz #35: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #35: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

Multiple killed in mass shooting in Bangkok

News

Multiple killed in mass shooting in Bangkok

By JOE

Spain captain takes swipe at England after Euro 2025 defeat

Spain captain takes swipe at England after Euro 2025 defeat

By Harry Warner

Load more stories