15th Jul 2025

Last minute Usyk vs Dubois tickets available for Wembley Stadium

Jonny Yates

Last minute Usyk vs Dubois tickets available for Wembley Stadium.

Tickets are still available for Usyk vs Dubois

Last minute tickets have been released for the upcoming Usyk vs Dubois fight at Wembley Stadium.

The rematch will take place at the iconic London venue this weekend on Saturday, 19 July.

Britain’s Dubois challenged Usyk in 2023, losing inside nine rounds but only after sending Usyk to the canvas with a blow that the referee ruled low.

Ukraine’s unified world titlist Usyk then defeated Tyson Fury in May 2024 to become boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight world champion in 25 years.

But his decision to rematch Fury – which was also won by Usyk – meant Dubois was elevated to full IBF world champion in the interim of the two fights after he defeated Filip Hrgovic.

Dubois then retained the title when he inflicted a knockout on Anthony Joshua at Wembley last September. The pair will now finally meet again nearly two years after their first encounter in Poland.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, you can find out how to still secure tickets below.

How do I get Usyk vs Dubois tickets for Wembley Stadium?

There are a number of limited tickets available to buy from Ticketmaster here.

At the time of writing the cheapest tickets are priced at £49.96 for upper tier seats within the venue. The middle tier tickets go up to £88.25, lower tier for £99.95, while floor seats are priced from £846.50.

As well as last minute tickets released by Ticketmaster, you can also purchase fan-to-fan resale ticket on Ticketmaster. This includes floor seats and tiered seating options.

Ticketmaster’s fan-to-fan resale allows fans who can no longer attend an event to list their tickets at face value – or less – and the tickets will be transferred securely to your account.

You can shop them now via Ticketmaster.

Usyk vs Dubois 2 undercard

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois; For Usyk’s WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles and Dubois’ IBF heavyweight title

Lawrence Okolie vs. Kevin Lerena; For Okolie’s WBC silver heavyweight title

Daniel Lapin vs. Lewis Edmondson; For Lapin’s IBF Intercontinental and WBA Continental light heavyweight titles

Vladyslav Sirenko vs. Solomon Dacres; Heavyweight

Aadam Hamed vs. Ezequiel Gregores; Super lightweight

Lasha Guruli vs. James Francis; Super lightweight

How can I stream the event?

If you can’t make it the stadium then you can stream it live and exclusively via DAZN here.

The DAZN broadcast will begin at 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT, with the first undercard fight getting underway at approximately 5:40pm BST / 12:40pm ET / 9:40am PT.

Usyk and Dubois are expected to undertake their ringwalks at 9:45pm BST / 4:45pm ET / 1:45pm PT.

The whole fight card will be available on DAZN PPV priced at £24.99 in the UK; $59.99 in the US; $19.99/equivalent in ROW.

