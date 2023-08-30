Kylian Mbappe close to joining Real Madrid

A deal could be completed imminently

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly closing in on a deal to join Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s future has been one of the hottest topics during the transfer window after he refused to extend his contract (which expires at the end of the season) at Paris Saint-Germain before telling them he had no desire to leave this summer.

PSG initially demoted him to the reserve squad before introducing him back into the first team early into the season.

Reports suggested that the World Cup winner wanted to stay at PSG but sign a pre-contract agreement with Madrid however Spanish news outlet Vozpopuli have claimed that the Spanish club will finalise a deal to sign the Frenchman in the coming hours.

Earlier this month AS said PSG would only let Mbappe go for a world-record fee of £213m (€250m) as PSG remain optimistic that they will go on to agree a new contract with the 24-year-old however new details claim that they would accept £50m below their asking price.

They added that the departure of Karim Benzema and the recent injury to Vincius Jr accelerated their plans to bring the forward to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Last year, Perez spoke about Mbappe changing his mind at the eleventh hour after he came close to joining Los Blancos.

He said: “We didn’t sign any pre-contract or agreement with Kylian Mbappe because it’s not regular.

“Kylian Mbappe did not betray me. Mbappe told us his dream was to play for Real Madrid, many and many times. But then all changed in 15 days because of political & economical pressure. His dream had to change.”

