01st Jul 2024

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

Zoe Hodges

‘If there’s a good offer…’

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has shocked fans as he revealed he would be willing to leave City for an ‘absurd amount of money’.

The Belgium international who signed for City in 2015 was speaking to media ahead of Belgium’s Euro last-16 game against France tonight. He was asked by HBvL if he would be staying at Manchester City next season amid speculation of interest from Saudi Arabia.

The midfielder responded: “Yes. I’ve read a lot of headlines about a transfer to Saudi Arabia, but I haven’t spoken to anyone. I saw [Saudi Pro League sports director] Michael Emenalo at the Club World Cup. I know Michael, so it makes sense for us to have a chat. But it wasn’t about that.”

Although De Bruyne was quick to shut speculation down he added that if the right offer came along he may speak to Guardiola.

He said: “I signed my contract at the right time. If there’s a good offer and you tell Pep you want to leave then it is possible. This may be different at other clubs. But I have never indicated that I want to leave.”

The 33-year-old, who has made 382 appearances for the club, scored 102 goals and was a part of their treble winning side last season, said that it is not just himself he has to consider when it comes to a potential move.

“I have more than enough money. But if an absurd amount comes then it is also for my family, my relatives, my grandchildren, my great-grandchildren and my friends.”

De Bruyne has a year left on his contract at Manchester City and so far, there has not been any discussions about an extension. He spent five months side-lined through injury last season but returned at the beginning of 2024.

