07th Aug 2025

Keir Starmer makes intervention as English football club risks liquidation

Sammi Minion

He has demanded those involved ‘do the right thing.’

The Prime Minister has weighed in on the grave situation faced by National League side Morecambe FC. 

Last week, Morecambe were officially suspended from playing fixtures in the division, after they missed a deadline to comply with financial requirements. 

The National League have also imposed sanctions on Morecambe which will stay in place until a second meeting next week (20 August), ensuring they miss at least the first three of their fixtures. 

Morecambe are now in limbo, waiting to see if a takeover can be finalised — involving owner Jason Whittingham and sports investment company Panjab Warriors — before that deadline. 

If the club cannot resume normal football operations soon, it will likely face closure.

Amidst the growing financial crisis, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has become the latest to urge all involved to find a solution soon.

Speaking on Greatest Hits Radio, Starmer said: “We have to do everything we can” to ensure Morecambe do not go under. 

“In relation to Morecambe, I’m very concerned about the situation, and urge all concerned to do the right thing to ensure that we get the outcome that every Morecambe fan, every football fan wants, which is a thriving and successful club.

“Morecambe is a classic example of place, of football, of pride in the community, that we need to ensure and to protect. What we are doing with football governance is absolutely focussed on that.”

Although a new bill to create an independent football regulator became UK law just weeks ago, the regulator is unlikely to be in place in time to save Morecambe from collapse.

Its main role will be to ensure financial sustainability throughout the football pyramid and to protect football heritage.

When asked about whether the government should step in to directly save Morecambe themselves, Starmer said: “There are already discussions going on. There is a way through this. I’d urge everyone to do the right thing to get to the right outcome. It really matters.”

The Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport is already said to have written to Jason Whittingham — who currently owns Morecambe — to urge him to ensure the takeover is completed as quickly and efficiently as possible. 

The English Football League (EFL) gave sports investment group Panjab Warriors permission to proceed with their the takeover in June, but the deal has still not been completed. 

