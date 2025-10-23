Search icon

Sport

23rd Oct 2025

Kate Scott suffers wardrobe malfunction live on CBS leaving Thierry Henry shocked

JOE

She was presenting Wednesday night’s Champions League coverage on CBS

CBS presenter Kate Scott almost suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while presenting coverage of Wednesday night’s Champions League fixtures.

The presenter was live in the studio, alongside CBS’ punditry team of Micah Richards, Clint Dempsey, Jamie Carragher, and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, all of whom appeared shocked by the incident.

In a viral clip now viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media, Scott can be seen reaching across the desk to fist bump former USMNT star Clint Dempsey, when part of her top broke away from under her arm.

Scott then showed brilliant reflexes to catch the draping top, preventing an even more serious malfunction from occurring.

While the likes of Henry, Richards, Carragher, and Dempsey appeared too shocked to respond at first, they soon burst into fits of laughter.

Scott can then be seen turning to camera to say: “Oh! I just broke my top!”

Ex-Man City star Micah Richard’s then chimed in with: “Now you know how it feels! Give us a stretch then,” a clear reference to his own wardrobe malfunction on CBS back in October 2023.

While attempting to mimic an iconic Kylian Mbappe celebration, Richards managed to rip the crotch out of his suit trousers, prompting a hilarious reaction from both Scott and Jamie Carragher.

Despite the unexpected malfunction, Kate Scott succeeded in maintaining her composure while on air, and patiently waited for the rest of the team eventually calmed down.

Aside from the surprising wardrobe incident, Wednesday night saw another night of fantastic Champions League action.

Liverpool returned to winning form with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Madrid beat Juventus 1-0 at the Bernabeu.

Topics:

Champions League,Football,Sport,Thierry Henry

