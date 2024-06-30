Search icon

Football

30th Jun 2024

Just two players remain from the England side who beat Slovakia last time out

Zoe Hodges

The winning goal scorer is sat at home

There are just two players in Gareth Southgate’s side who faced Slovakia when they last met in 2017 and another could be providing analysis as a pundit on ITV.

England will take on Slovakia at 5pm in the last-16 game after winning Group C following an unconvincing 1-0 win over Serbia and drawing with Denmark and Slovenia.

It will mark the first time in seven years that the two sides have met and if tonight’s game plays out like it did last time, England will have their work cut out.

England were at home in a World Cup qualifier, but the Wembley crowd was stunned into silence when Stanislav Lobotka put Slovakia in front after just three minutes.

It was only Southgate’s tenth game in charge of the Three Lions and his backline consisted of Ryan Bertrand, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones and Kyle Walker.

The now 34-year-old is one of two players from that team who is tipped to start tonight’s game against Francesco Calzona’s men.

His holding midfielders that night were Jordan Henderson and Eric Dier and it was the latter who drew England level in the 37th minute.

In the second half, the comeback was complete after Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford netted the winner.

Related links:

The 26-year-old was dropped by Southgate for Euro 2024 after a difficult season at United which saw the academy graduate net just eight times in 42 appearances.

He started that game on the left with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the right and Dele Alli in the middle. Harry Kane is the second star of that squad who is tipped to start tonight.

It was pundit, Joe Hart who was in goal that night. He went on to earn just two more caps for his country, taking him to 75 in total.

Tonight, the ex-Manchester City and Celtic shot-stopper will no doubt be putting his views across as he is out in Germany working as a pundit for BBC.

England have faced Slovakia six times and are yet to be beaten by the side from Central Europe, having won five of those meetings and drawn once.

They were held to a goalless draw in the in their final group game of Euro 2016.

Topics:

euros 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

How to watch England vs Slovakia tonight: Channel, time and stream online

euros 2024

How to watch England vs Slovakia tonight: Channel, time and stream online

By Zoe Hodges

Bukayo Saka fires back on calls to play him out of position

euros 2024

Bukayo Saka fires back on calls to play him out of position

By Zoe Hodges

67% of fans think Gareth Southgate should start Cole Palmer against Slovakia

Cole Palmer

67% of fans think Gareth Southgate should start Cole Palmer against Slovakia

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

English refs under fire again after Germany vs Denmark controversy

English refs under fire again after Germany vs Denmark controversy

By Zoe Hodges

Euro 2024 Day 17: All the major action and talking points

England

Euro 2024 Day 17: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Fans want ITV to change their mind on Clive Tyldesley after commentating on final game

Clive Tyldesley

Fans want ITV to change their mind on Clive Tyldesley after commentating on final game

By Callum Boyle

Fans think Granit Xhaka has developed into ‘one of the best midfielders in the world’

Fans think Granit Xhaka has developed into ‘one of the best midfielders in the world’

By Jacob Entwistle

England will face Switzerland in Euro 2024 quarter finals if they beat Slovakia

England (football)

England will face Switzerland in Euro 2024 quarter finals if they beat Slovakia

By Callum Boyle

Georgian billionaire announces ridiculous reward for national team if they beat Spain

Georgian billionaire announces ridiculous reward for national team if they beat Spain

By Jacob Entwistle

English refs under fire again after Germany vs Denmark controversy

English refs under fire again after Germany vs Denmark controversy

By Zoe Hodges

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

By Ryan Price

Woman charged over video ‘showing prison officer having sex with inmate’

News

Woman charged over video ‘showing prison officer having sex with inmate’

By Nina McLaughlin

Hawk Tuah girl sings alongside massive music star after being invited on stage

Entertainment

Hawk Tuah girl sings alongside massive music star after being invited on stage

By Ryan Price

Kevin Costner says he ‘makes movies for men’

Entertainment

Kevin Costner says he ‘makes movies for men’

By Ryan Price

How much Coldplay were estimated to have been paid for Glastonbury performance

Coldplay

How much Coldplay were estimated to have been paid for Glastonbury performance

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

An underseen Irish gangster thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An underseen Irish gangster thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Simon Kelly

Jay Slater search called off by Tenerife police

jay slater

Jay Slater search called off by Tenerife police

By Ryan Price

Michael J Fox joins Coldplay on stage at Glastonbury

BBC

Michael J Fox joins Coldplay on stage at Glastonbury

By Ryan Price

Euro 2024 Day 17: All the major action and talking points

England

Euro 2024 Day 17: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Fans want ITV to change their mind on Clive Tyldesley after commentating on final game

Clive Tyldesley

Fans want ITV to change their mind on Clive Tyldesley after commentating on final game

By Callum Boyle

Activists lower Vladimir Putin banner behind Nigel Farage as he gives a speech

Nigel Farage

Activists lower Vladimir Putin banner behind Nigel Farage as he gives a speech

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories