Jurgen Klopp discussed replacing Mo Salah with Antony

Jurgen Klopp discussed replacing Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah with Manchester United’s Antony, as per a recent report from Paul Joyce of The Times.

Becoming the first player in Europe to register ten goals and assists this season after his impact versus Aston Villa, the Egyptian King shows absolutely no signs of slowing down at 32.

Averaging a goal or assist every 67.5 minutes, he is in the best form of his Reds career so far – he’s even on track to beat his debut season rate of contributions, in which he notched a remarkable 44 goals and racked up 14 assists.

It is understood that he is settled in the North West and his first thought is to ‘remain at Anfield beyond next summer’.

However, it has been reported that when Salah’s future was previously uncertain two years ago, Klopp considered replaced him with Antony.

Antony would then go on to sign for the Red Devils instead, and has since had 17 goal involvements in 87 appearances.

What could have been.