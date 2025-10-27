Search icon

Sport

27th Oct 2025

Jim Ratcliffe has ‘blocked a deal’ for Man Utd to sign a European football superstar

Sammi Minion

The player has scored more than 700 goals in European football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has blocked a potential deal for one of the biggest stars in world football to sign for Man United, according to a report in The Mirror.

The Red Devils have seen a resurgence in form in recent weeks and, following Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Brighton, have now won three Premier League games in a row for the first time under Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim.

Goalscoring was a major issue for Amorim’s side as they finished 15th last season, which led to the signing of more than £200 million worth of forwards this summer.

If not for the reported intervention of Ratcliffe, Man United may have been able to add to those signings with one of the most prolific goalscorers in European football history, when he becomes available for free next summer.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

According to The Mirror, Amorim was keen to pursue a deal for Barcelona’s 37-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski.

The legendary Polish centre-forward’s contract with the Catalans expires in Summer 2026, leaving him free to sign for a new side.

His credentials as a player cannot be overstated.

Since bursting onto the scene with four goals in a Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid back in 2011, Lewandowski has established himself as one of the best strikers in the history of the game.

He went on to help forge an unrivalled period of dominance for Bayern Munich, winning nine titles and one Champions League, before taking his talents to La Liga with Barca.

He’s scored 105 goals in 156 appearances for La Blaugrana since signing in 2022.

While Amorim is said to be a long-term admirer of Lewandowski, viewing him as the ideal leader to help his young squad develop, it is believed that Ratcliffe stood in the way of the deal over the costs involved.

Lewandowski’s wages are said to be well over £500,000 per week, which amongst the Red Devils’ well published financial struggles, is viewed as too expensive.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 28: Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on September 28, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

The Red Devils will stick with their current forward options of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Joshua Zirkzee.

Man United will hope to push on from their victory over Brighton when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

The stat that sums up why this season’s title race may already be Arsenal’s to lose

Arsenal

The stat that sums up why this season’s title race may already be Arsenal’s to lose

By Sammi Minion

Man City 115 charges trial gets major verdict update

115 charges

Man City 115 charges trial gets major verdict update

By Harry Warner

Secret Bruno Fernandes release clause revealed which lets him leave on one condition

Football

Secret Bruno Fernandes release clause revealed which lets him leave on one condition

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

Football

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

By Sammi Minion

The internet reacts after Arne Slot’s viral teamsheet comment

Football

The internet reacts after Arne Slot’s viral teamsheet comment

By Sammi Minion

Sheffield Wednesday discover immediate punishment from EFL after going into administration

Sheffield Wednesday discover immediate punishment from EFL after going into administration

By Jacob Entwistle

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Man Utd v Brighton

Betting

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Man Utd v Brighton

By JOE

The Premier League GW 9: Follow all the action here

Football

The Premier League GW 9: Follow all the action here

By Sammi Minion

Historic English football club to be ‘placed into administration imminently’

Historic English football club to be ‘placed into administration imminently’

By Jacob Entwistle

Major TV icon ‘lined up’ for I’m A Celeb as launch date approaches

Cast

Major TV icon ‘lined up’ for I’m A Celeb as launch date approaches

By JOE

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk this morning

Exercise

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk this morning

By Sammi Minion

One million Brits born in nine-year period urged to claim thousands of pounds they didn’t know they had

Money

One million Brits born in nine-year period urged to claim thousands of pounds they didn’t know they had

By Harry Warner

Putin triggers WW3 fears after ground-breaking test of nuclear-powered missile dubbed ‘flying Chernobyl’

News

Putin triggers WW3 fears after ground-breaking test of nuclear-powered missile dubbed ‘flying Chernobyl’

By Harry Warner

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk tomorrow morning

Exercise

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk tomorrow morning

By Sammi Minion

British Airways axes Louis Theroux podcast sponsorship after Bob Vylan interview

Bob Vylan

British Airways axes Louis Theroux podcast sponsorship after Bob Vylan interview

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Cadbury swapping out Heroes classic for new chocolate this Christmas

Cadburys

Cadbury swapping out Heroes classic for new chocolate this Christmas

By Sammi Minion

Major bar chain puts itself up for sale after closing 15 locations

Bars

Major bar chain puts itself up for sale after closing 15 locations

By Sammi Minion

Migrant sex offender mistakenly released from prison arrested after three-day manhunt

Breaking

Migrant sex offender mistakenly released from prison arrested after three-day manhunt

By JOE

Two arrested over theft of jewels at the Louvre museum

Breaking

Two arrested over theft of jewels at the Louvre museum

By Sammi Minion

Real reason why Queen Camilla wore a black veil to meet the Pope

Camilla

Real reason why Queen Camilla wore a black veil to meet the Pope

By JOE

Heartbreaking last words of explorer who suffered ‘worst death imaginable’

cave

Heartbreaking last words of explorer who suffered ‘worst death imaginable’

By JOE

Load more stories