Jim Ratcliffe has ‘blocked a deal’ for Man Utd to sign a European football superstar

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has blocked a potential deal for one of the biggest stars in world football to sign for Man United, according to a report in The Mirror.

The Red Devils have seen a resurgence in form in recent weeks and, following Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Brighton, have now won three Premier League games in a row for the first time under Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim.

Goalscoring was a major issue for Amorim’s side as they finished 15th last season, which led to the signing of more than £200 million worth of forwards this summer.

If not for the reported intervention of Ratcliffe, Man United may have been able to add to those signings with one of the most prolific goalscorers in European football history, when he becomes available for free next summer.

According to The Mirror, Amorim was keen to pursue a deal for Barcelona’s 37-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski.

The legendary Polish centre-forward’s contract with the Catalans expires in Summer 2026, leaving him free to sign for a new side.

His credentials as a player cannot be overstated.

Since bursting onto the scene with four goals in a Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid back in 2011, Lewandowski has established himself as one of the best strikers in the history of the game.

He went on to help forge an unrivalled period of dominance for Bayern Munich, winning nine titles and one Champions League, before taking his talents to La Liga with Barca.

He’s scored 105 goals in 156 appearances for La Blaugrana since signing in 2022.

While Amorim is said to be a long-term admirer of Lewandowski, viewing him as the ideal leader to help his young squad develop, it is believed that Ratcliffe stood in the way of the deal over the costs involved.

Lewandowski’s wages are said to be well over £500,000 per week, which amongst the Red Devils’ well published financial struggles, is viewed as too expensive.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 28: Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on September 28, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

The Red Devils will stick with their current forward options of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Joshua Zirkzee.

Man United will hope to push on from their victory over Brighton when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.