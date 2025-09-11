Search icon

11th Sep 2025

Jamie Vardy shuts down reporter mid press conference during Cremonese unveiling

Sammi Minion

The 38-year-old joined the Serie A side last week

Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy showed he hasn’t lost any of his signature self-belief since making the switch to Italy, after the Cremonese striker clapped back at a reporter who questioned his motivation (10 September).

Vardy scored 200 goals in 13 years with the Foxes before departing at the end of his contract earlier this summer.

Many had suggested that considering Vardy’s advanced age and the fact that he won everything with Leicester — including both FA Cup and Premier League titles — he may have planned to call time on his professional football career.

He proved those suggestions to be false in the final weeks of the transfer window, instead making a surprise switch to Italian outfit Cremonese.

Despite the former England international’s decision to sign a deal with the club, questions again arose about his age and motivation at a press conference yesterday.

When asked whether he still has the motivation to compete at the highest level, Vardy responded in typical style, saying: “You must be one of the doubters. You’re one that I’ll have to prove wrong.

“For me age is just a number. As long as my legs are doing exactly what they used to and still feel as fresh as they do then I will carry on.

“At the moment there are no signs of them slowing down so I’ll keep going and I will be giving my all for this club.

“I will learn Italian, but [for now] it is not a problem: football has its own language, with the ball.”

Vardy is set to make his Cremonese debut next weekend when his side face Verona at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.

