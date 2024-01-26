Search icon

26th Jan 2024

Jamie Carragher calls Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool ‘a body blow to the club’

Klopp announced the decision via video call

Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Klopp confirmed his decision via video on the club’s social media channels on Friday morning.

The 56-year-old sat down and released a video to the fans in which he explained his decision to leave Anfield after nine years at the club.

He said: “I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”

Jurgen Klopp

Klopp was appointed as Liverpool boss on October 8, 2015 and will go down as one of the most successful managers in the club’s history.

In his nine-year reign, the German won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield under his guidance.

He revealed that he had told the club about his wish to leave in November and he could end his final season in charge as a quadruple winner, with Liverpool still challenging on all four fronts.

In a final message to the fans, he said: “We will have a moment, maybe the last matchday here or somewhere else – I mean in other countries or other competitions. There’s enough time to do these kinds of things. Let’s now really go for it. The outside world want to use this decision, laugh about it, want to disturb us.

“We are Liverpool, we went through harder things together. And you went through harder things before me. Let’s make a strength of it. That would be really cool. Let’s squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future.”

Jamie Carragher has already reacted to the news

The former Liverpool player has spoken out about Klopp’s announcement.

“This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came,” he wrote on Twitter, now known as X.

“I just thought it would be another few years away. What a manager, what a man, let’s go out with a bang Jurgen!”

