Search icon

Sport

16th Apr 2025

International footballer Aaron Boupendza dies aged 28

Dan Seddon

Transgender women are not 'women' under equalities law, Supreme Court rules

He played 35 times for Gabon

Gabonese footballer Aaron Boupendza has tragically lost his life aged just 28.

According to the BBC, he reportedly fell from a building in the Chinese city of Hangzhou where he played for Zhejiang FC.

Boupendza’s native football federation Fegafoot announced the news on social media, describing him as “a great striker who made his mark” at the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

“Fegafoot and the Gabonese football family offer their sincere condolences to his family,” they added in a statement.

CINCINNATI, OH – MARCH 7: Aaron Boupendza #9 of FC Cincinnati during a Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 game between CF Monterrey and FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on March 7, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Another tribute came from Gabon’s president Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who honoured this “talented centre-forward who brought honour to Gabonese football.”

Fellow Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang addressed Boupendza’s death on Instagram Stories too, writing: “I don’t have the words. Rest in peace my brother.”

“We have learned with deep sorrow of the passing of Aaron Boupendza, who wore our Hatayspor jersey in the 2020/21 season and became the top scorer,” shared the player’s former Turkish club. “We extend our condolences and patience to his family and loved ones, to the Zhejiang FC team, and to our community. Rest in peace, king.”

Beginning his senior career for local team CF Mounana in the 2015/16 season, Boupendza impressively netted six goals in as many appearances before being loaned out by France’s Bordeaux to the likes of Pau, Tours, Gazélec Ajaccio, and Feirense over the next four years.

After a prolific 12 months spent in Turkey, where he scored 22 goals in 36 goals for Hatayspor, he joined Al-Arabi in Qatar, Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia, FC Cincinnati in the USA, and Rapid București in Romania across a period of another four years – ending up at Zhejiang in 2025.

The 28-year-old scored eight goals in 35 games for his country.

Topics:

Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Every way Arsenal fans can watch the Real Madrid game without a TNT subscription

Arsenal

Every way Arsenal fans can watch the Real Madrid game without a TNT subscription

By Stephen Hurrell

Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

Football

Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

By Harry Warner

Man United ‘identify replacement’ for Andre Onana

Football

Man United ‘identify replacement’ for Andre Onana

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Man United slash asking price for Alejandro Garnacho ahead of summer clear out

Manchester United

Man United slash asking price for Alejandro Garnacho ahead of summer clear out

By Harry Warner

How to watch Aston Villa vs PSG on TV for free

Affiliate

How to watch Aston Villa vs PSG on TV for free

By Stephen Hurrell

NFL prospect Kyren Lacy found dead aged 24

NFL

NFL prospect Kyren Lacy found dead aged 24

By Nina McLaughlin

The Premier League: Follow all the action live

Football

The Premier League: Follow all the action live

By Harry Warner

Ruben Amorim makes huge decision on Andre Onana ahead of Newcastle clash

Ruben Amorim makes huge decision on Andre Onana ahead of Newcastle clash

By Harry Warner

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admitted to hospital

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admitted to hospital

By Joseph Loftus

Scientists stunned by extremely rare colossal sea creature caught on camera for first time

marine life

Scientists stunned by extremely rare colossal sea creature caught on camera for first time

By Harry Warner

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

Only Fools and Horses

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

By JOE

Met Office reveals when hot weather will return to the UK

Met Office reveals when hot weather will return to the UK

By Harry Warner

Aldi drops new garden furniture range for 2025 including last year’s sell out favourites

Affiliate

Aldi drops new garden furniture range for 2025 including last year’s sell out favourites

By Jonny Yates

Russia sends WW3 threat to UK warning ‘we will kill all British people’

Russia

Russia sends WW3 threat to UK warning ‘we will kill all British people’

By Dan Seddon

All Things Go Festival announce tickets info including presale and prices for 2025

Affiliate

All Things Go Festival announce tickets info including presale and prices for 2025

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Here’s what new TV licence rules could mean for Netflix subscribers

Amazon Prime Video

Here’s what new TV licence rules could mean for Netflix subscribers

By Dan Seddon

Papa Johns launches garlic bath bomb

Food

Papa Johns launches garlic bath bomb

By Dan Seddon

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Amanda Bynes announces she has joined OnlyFans

amanda bynes

Amanda Bynes announces she has joined OnlyFans

By Dan Seddon

ITV to close down major channel after over a decade

Entertainment

ITV to close down major channel after over a decade

By Harry Warner

Ryanair cabin crew shares tip to be able to sit together for free

Airplane

Ryanair cabin crew shares tip to be able to sit together for free

By JOE

Load more stories