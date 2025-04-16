International footballer Aaron Boupendza dies aged 28

He played 35 times for Gabon

Gabonese footballer Aaron Boupendza has tragically lost his life aged just 28.

According to the BBC, he reportedly fell from a building in the Chinese city of Hangzhou where he played for Zhejiang FC.

Boupendza’s native football federation Fegafoot announced the news on social media, describing him as “a great striker who made his mark” at the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

“Fegafoot and the Gabonese football family offer their sincere condolences to his family,” they added in a statement.

CINCINNATI, OH – MARCH 7: Aaron Boupendza #9 of FC Cincinnati during a Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 game between CF Monterrey and FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on March 7, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Another tribute came from Gabon’s president Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who honoured this “talented centre-forward who brought honour to Gabonese football.”

Fellow Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang addressed Boupendza’s death on Instagram Stories too, writing: “I don’t have the words. Rest in peace my brother.”

“We have learned with deep sorrow of the passing of Aaron Boupendza, who wore our Hatayspor jersey in the 2020/21 season and became the top scorer,” shared the player’s former Turkish club. “We extend our condolences and patience to his family and loved ones, to the Zhejiang FC team, and to our community. Rest in peace, king.”

Beginning his senior career for local team CF Mounana in the 2015/16 season, Boupendza impressively netted six goals in as many appearances before being loaned out by France’s Bordeaux to the likes of Pau, Tours, Gazélec Ajaccio, and Feirense over the next four years.

After a prolific 12 months spent in Turkey, where he scored 22 goals in 36 goals for Hatayspor, he joined Al-Arabi in Qatar, Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia, FC Cincinnati in the USA, and Rapid București in Romania across a period of another four years – ending up at Zhejiang in 2025.

The 28-year-old scored eight goals in 35 games for his country.