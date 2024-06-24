Search icon

Football

24th Jun 2024

Hungary striker Barnabas Varga is ‘okay and healthy’, manager confirms

Charlie Herbert

hungary striker barnabas varga

Varga sustained a fractured cheek bone in the incident

Hungary striker Barnabas Varga is “okay” and “healthy” in hospital after he was stretchered off with an injury during his side’s EURO 2024 match with Scotland.

In the second half of the match, Varga collided with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn during a Hungary free kick, leaving both on the floor.

The collision prompted immediate concern and worry from the Hungary players before paramedics rushed onto the pitch to treat him.

After receiving lengthy treatment on the pitch, Varga was stretchered off and rushed to hospital.

Speaking after the game, Hungary manager Marco Rossi provided a positive on his player.

Rossi told the BBC Varga had sustained a fractured cheek bone and will have an operation, but that he is “okay.”

He said: “Unfortunately he will be operated on because he suffered a fracture. We will see [what happens]. If we progress in the tournament for sure he will not be with us.”

In his post-match news conference, Rossi added that Varga was “healthy” and “not under any kind of risks”.

The injury had prompted huge concern from the striker’s teammates, with some visibly emotional and upset by the incident.

Rossi said: “What I heard from the players is that he looked like he was not conscious so everybody was really worried about his condition and also worried about the fact the doctors arrived a bit late, but probably they didn’t realise it was a dangerous situation.”

Hungary ended up winning the game 1-0, and held up Varga’s shirt in honour of their teammate after the game.

(Getty)

They will now have to wait and see whether their three points will be enough to progress to the last 16 as one of the four best third placed teams.

