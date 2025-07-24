Search icon

24th Jul 2025

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death has been revealed by police

JOE

The legendary wrestler passed away from a cardiac arrest 

Police have said that emergency services responders treated Hogan for cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida, this morning, before he later passed away at the hospital, per Sky News.

Hulk Hogan is perhaps the most iconic star in WWE’s history, known for his distinctive blonde moustache and colourful headbands.

His loud personality and theatrics in the ring helped transform professional wrestling into a family entertainment sport.

World-leading wrestling company WWE have since paid a heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan after news emerged of his death earlier today. 

Hogan — who was born Terry Bollea— gained worldwide recognition after signing with WWE (then WWF) in 1983 and is remembered as a key figure in helping the company achieve its status as the world’s foremost producer of ‘sports entertainment.’ 

WWE’s statement reads: “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. 

“One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.” 

The eight-time WrestleMania winner has appeared on and off with the WWE for more than four decades, with his last appearance taking place as recently as January 6 of this year. 

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 before being removed in 2015 after a scandal emerged involving racist comments.

He was eventually inducted a second time into the WWE in 2020.

The 71-year-old was found dead in his home in Clearwater, Florida this morning. 

Just weeks ago, Hogan’s wife denied rumours that he was in a coma, saying that he was ‘strong’ and recovered from surgeries.

Topics:

Hulk Hogan,sensitive,WWE

