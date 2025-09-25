Search icon

Sport

25th Sep 2025

Hugo Ekitike set to receive major punishment from his own club after Liverpool red card

Sammi Minion

He received a second yellow for his celebration

Liverpool star signing Hugo Ekitike is set to be handed a serious punishment from his own club after he received a reckless red card in the final minutes of the Reds’ victory over Southampton.

The punishment Ekitike is set to receive is separate to the standard FA one game suspension he faces for the red card.

According to Daily Mail reporter Dominic King, Ekitike is set to be docked two full weeks’s wages.

The French centre-forward, signed for more than £70 million in the summer, scored the winning goal for Liverpool in the 85th minute, and charged over to the Liverpool faithful and removed his shirt in celebration.

It appeared that the 23-year-old had forgotten he was already booked early in the second half for petulance after being penalised for a foul.

The removal of a shirt is always a yellow card offence, which left referee Thomas Bramall with no choice but to send him to the stands.

Immediately after the game Reds’ manager Arne Slot responded to Ekitike’s red card, saying: “The first one [booking] was already needless and to a certain extent stupid because you have to control your emotions in a way that does not lead to a yellow card.

“I told him if you score in the Champions League final after beating three defenders and putting the ball in the top corner, I can maybe understand it is all about ‘me’.

“But I am old-fashioned. If I scored a goal like this I would go to Federico Chiesa [who assisted the goal] and say it is all about you, not about me. It was needless and not smart. You call it stupid and I call it stupid.”

Ekitike wasted no time in the hours after the game and took to Instagram to apologise.

The 23-year-old said: “I was so excited tonight to help the team achieve another victory here in our home for my first Carabao Cup match.

“The emotion got the better of me tonight. My apologies to all the Red family. Thanks to the fans who always support us and to my team-mates for secured this victory!”

Ekitike will miss this weekend’s match with Crystal Palace and is likely to be replaced by Alexander Isak.

