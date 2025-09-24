Search icon

Sport

24th Sep 2025

Hugo Ekitike has issued a statement after his reckless red card against Southampton

Sammi Minion

The Red’s new signing received a second yellow for taking his shirt off in celebration

Liverpool’s new striker signing Hugo Ekitike has taken to Instagram to make a statement following his red card last night.

The French centre-forward scored the winning goal for Liverpool in the 85th minute, and charged over to the Liverpool faithful and removed his shirt in celebration.

It appeared that the 23-year-old had forgotten he was already booked early in the second half for petulance after being penalised for a foul.

The removal of a shirt is always a yellow card offence, which left referee Thomas Bramall with no choice but to send him to the stands.

Immediately after the game Reds’ manager Arne Slot responded to Ekitike’s red card, saying: “The first one [booking] was already needless and to a certain extent stupid because you have to control your emotions in a way that does not lead to a yellow card.

“I told him if you score in the Champions League final after beating three defenders and putting the ball in the top corner, I can maybe understand it is all about ‘me’.

“But I am old-fashioned. If I scored a goal like this I would go to Federico Chiesa [who assisted the goal] and say it is all about you, not about me. It was needless and not smart. You call it stupid and I call it stupid.”

Ekitike has since taken to Instagram to apologise himself.

His statement reads: “I was so excited tonight to help the team achieve another victory here in our home for my first Carabao Cup match.

“The emotion got the better of me tonight. My apologies to all the Red family. Thanks to the fans who always support us and to my team-mates for secured this victory!”

Ekitike will miss this weekend’s match with Crystal Palace and is likely to be replaced by Alexander Isak.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

This ‘impressive’ smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

An impressive smart watch that’s been compared to Apple has been given a huge discount for a limited time.

The TRAUSI Smart Watch has been reduced by 82%, with its price dropping from £129.99 to just £20.99 on Amazon.

It features a range of functions, including Bluetooth calling, message notifications, heart rate/sleep monitoring, fitness tracking and timer capabilities, with 120 workout modes.

One review reads: “It looks just like an Apple Watch and works just like it. It can do all what an Apple Watch can do at a cheaper cost.”

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Topics:

Amazon,Football,Liverpool,News,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Wayne Rooney says ‘he’d be dead’ if Coleen didn’t save him from alcoholism

Football

Wayne Rooney says ‘he’d be dead’ if Coleen didn’t save him from alcoholism

By Sammi Minion

‘Incredible’ spot cleaner that’s ‘life saver’ for people with pets gets huge discount

Amazon

‘Incredible’ spot cleaner that’s ‘life saver’ for people with pets gets huge discount

By Jonny Yates

Arne Slot handed major injury blow as Liverpool star tears his ACL

Football

Arne Slot handed major injury blow as Liverpool star tears his ACL

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Arne Slot on winning Manager of the Month and memories of Alexander Isak in Holland

Amazon

Arne Slot on winning Manager of the Month and memories of Alexander Isak in Holland

By Sammi Minion

Ryder Cup player ratings: How Europe and USA match up ahead of Bethpage

Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup player ratings: How Europe and USA match up ahead of Bethpage

By JOE

Eddie Jones: “Simple to get right” WRU cuts, Rugby Championship & Japan v Springboks Rematch

Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones: “Simple to get right” WRU cuts, Rugby Championship & Japan v Springboks Rematch

By Pat Smith

Premier League legend lands job as buggy driver at the Ryder Cup

Amazon

Premier League legend lands job as buggy driver at the Ryder Cup

By Sammi Minion

NFL star Rudi Johnson dies aged 45

News

NFL star Rudi Johnson dies aged 45

By Harry Warner

Lamine Yamal has spoken out for the first time since losing the Ballon d’Or to Ousmane Dembele

Amazon

Lamine Yamal has spoken out for the first time since losing the Ballon d’Or to Ousmane Dembele

By Sammi Minion

Christians are saying ‘God is delaying the Rapture’ until the Epstein files are released

Jeffrey Epstein

Christians are saying ‘God is delaying the Rapture’ until the Epstein files are released

By JOE

Raye announces extra dates on her UK and European tour due huge demand for tickets

Affiliate

Raye announces extra dates on her UK and European tour due huge demand for tickets

By Jonny Yates

Huntington’s disease successfully treated for first time

Health

Huntington’s disease successfully treated for first time

By Ava Keady

‘Multiple injuries and fatalities’ in shooting at ICE facility in Texas

America

‘Multiple injuries and fatalities’ in shooting at ICE facility in Texas

By Harry Warner

Spanish military jet carrying defence minister hit with ‘cyber attack’ near Russia

NATO

Spanish military jet carrying defence minister hit with ‘cyber attack’ near Russia

By Harry Warner

Arne Slot on winning Manager of the Month and memories of Alexander Isak in Holland

Amazon

Arne Slot on winning Manager of the Month and memories of Alexander Isak in Holland

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

‘Amazing’ mini dehumidifier keeps damp away during winter – and it’s just £1

Affiliate

‘Amazing’ mini dehumidifier keeps damp away during winter – and it’s just £1

By Jonny Yates

Ryder Cup player ratings: How Europe and USA match up ahead of Bethpage

Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup player ratings: How Europe and USA match up ahead of Bethpage

By JOE

Tom Skinner ‘forced to scrap’ Bosh brand after legal row

BBC

Tom Skinner ‘forced to scrap’ Bosh brand after legal row

By Ava Keady

Sadiq Khan slams Donald Trump as ‘racist, sexist and Islamophobic’

Donald Trump

Sadiq Khan slams Donald Trump as ‘racist, sexist and Islamophobic’

By Harry Warner

Eddie Jones: “Simple to get right” WRU cuts, Rugby Championship & Japan v Springboks Rematch

Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones: “Simple to get right” WRU cuts, Rugby Championship & Japan v Springboks Rematch

By Pat Smith

Nigel Farage falsely claims migrants are eating swans from Royal Parks

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage falsely claims migrants are eating swans from Royal Parks

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories