Search icon

Sport

09th Jul 2024

How to watch Spain vs France tonight: Channel, time and stream

Zoe Hodges

It should be a tense watch

We’re getting to the business end of the European Championships now as Spain take on France tonight in the first semi-final of the tournament.

Spain have looked the most dangerous team in the competition so far. They are the only team to have won all their games, scoring 11 and conceding just two goals. They are looking to reach their first major tournament final since 2012.

In their quarter-final, they saw off hosts Germany in extra-time. Dani Olmo opened the scoring assisted by wonderkid Lamine Yamal in the 51st minute and they looked as though the one goal would have been enough until Florian Wirtz equalised in the 89th minute.

It was another late goal that would prevent the game from going to penalties as Mikel Merino scored with a minute left to play.

Spain will be without Dani Carvajal after he was sent off following two yellow cards in that game and Robin Le Normand is also suspended. Meanwhile, Pedri is ruled out through injury.

France, just like England, have so far underwhelmed. They have been slammed by the press for being boring, something Didier Deschamps was left to defend in his press conference yesterday.

They look like they may change things up after narrowly beating Portugal on penalties in their quarter-final. They have yet to score from open play despite having some serious attacking power going forward.

Captain, Kylian Mbappe was taken off before the penalty shootout which surprised many viewers but he did take a knock to his already broken nose and has complained of tiredness in this tournament.

He is still likely to be at the top of Deschamps desired starting XI though. However, Vice Captain, Antoine Griezmann is less likely to start as Les Bleus look to shake things up to secure their place in the final.

They will be boosted by the return of Adrien Rabiot who returns from suspension.

Spain face France tonight at 8pm on BBC 1.

Topics:

euros 2024,France,Spain

RELATED ARTICLES

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

England

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

By Zoe Hodges

Premier League and La Liga clubs set to trigger Dani Olmo’s release clause 

Chelsea

Premier League and La Liga clubs set to trigger Dani Olmo’s release clause 

By Zoe Hodges

Ex-England star admits to sharing information as he warns Southgate ‘leaks’ are inevitable

England

Ex-England star admits to sharing information as he warns Southgate ‘leaks’ are inevitable

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

England

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

How to watch Netherlands vs England tonight: Channel, time and stream

England

How to watch Netherlands vs England tonight: Channel, time and stream

By Harry Warner

Newcastle co-owners set to sell shares after just three years at St James’ Park

Football

Newcastle co-owners set to sell shares after just three years at St James’ Park

By Harry Warner

Gareth Southgate set to receive knighthood if England win Euro 2024

England

Gareth Southgate set to receive knighthood if England win Euro 2024

By Harry Warner

Thomas Müller to retire from international football

euro 2024

Thomas Müller to retire from international football

By Harry Warner

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By JOE

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

USA

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

By Simon Kelly

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

Cadbury

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

By Zoe Hodges

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

Eminem

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

By Zoe Hodges

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Ireland

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Amazon

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

By Ryan Price

Load more stories