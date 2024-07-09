How to watch Spain vs France tonight: Channel, time and stream

It should be a tense watch

We’re getting to the business end of the European Championships now as Spain take on France tonight in the first semi-final of the tournament.

Spain have looked the most dangerous team in the competition so far. They are the only team to have won all their games, scoring 11 and conceding just two goals. They are looking to reach their first major tournament final since 2012.

In their quarter-final, they saw off hosts Germany in extra-time. Dani Olmo opened the scoring assisted by wonderkid Lamine Yamal in the 51st minute and they looked as though the one goal would have been enough until Florian Wirtz equalised in the 89th minute.

It was another late goal that would prevent the game from going to penalties as Mikel Merino scored with a minute left to play.

Spain will be without Dani Carvajal after he was sent off following two yellow cards in that game and Robin Le Normand is also suspended. Meanwhile, Pedri is ruled out through injury.

France, just like England, have so far underwhelmed. They have been slammed by the press for being boring, something Didier Deschamps was left to defend in his press conference yesterday.

They look like they may change things up after narrowly beating Portugal on penalties in their quarter-final. They have yet to score from open play despite having some serious attacking power going forward.

Captain, Kylian Mbappe was taken off before the penalty shootout which surprised many viewers but he did take a knock to his already broken nose and has complained of tiredness in this tournament.

He is still likely to be at the top of Deschamps desired starting XI though. However, Vice Captain, Antoine Griezmann is less likely to start as Les Bleus look to shake things up to secure their place in the final.

They will be boosted by the return of Adrien Rabiot who returns from suspension.

Spain face France tonight at 8pm on BBC 1.