Search icon

Football

10th Jul 2024

How to watch Netherlands vs England tonight: Channel, time and stream

Harry Warner

Euro 2024

Football is desperate to come home

England will face their biggest challenge tonight in the second semi-final of Euro 2024 as they take on the Netherlands.

Gareth Southgate will be looking to reach a second Euros final in a row after missing out on glory to Italy in 2021 on penalties.

Meanwhile the Netherlands will be looking for a date with destiny as they aim to meet Spain in the final of a major tournament for the second time and will be looking to get revenge for the 2010 World Cup final.

However, both teams will be hoping for improved performances after stumbling their way to the semi-finals in somewhat fortunate fashion.

England have only won one match in 90 minutes during this Euros while just scrapping past Switzerland on penalties after going 1-0 down.

In similar fashion to yesterday’s semi-final, this match will feature one goal scoring team against one defensively solid side.

It does not take a genius to know that the goal scoring team is not England, but the Netherlands who have scored nine goals over their five matches so far.

Related links:

In contrast, The Three Lions have also only scored five goals, averaging one a game, however have been much stronger at the back only conceding three goals.

Meanwhile the Oranje have only managed to keep two clean sheets so far.

England fans will be hoping for a much more exciting affair tonight as performances have gradually improved over the course of the tournament.

Last time out Southgate employed a three back to copy and neutralise Switzerland which, although they were far from outstanding, allowed England to stay in the game and win on penalties.

Time will tell whether the England manager will revert back to a back four to once again match the Dutch or if he will continue with the back three.

The Netherlands play England tonight at 8pm on ITV1.

Topics:

England,euro 2024,Football,Netherlands,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

England

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

England

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Premier League and La Liga clubs set to trigger Dani Olmo’s release clause 

Chelsea

Premier League and La Liga clubs set to trigger Dani Olmo’s release clause 

By Zoe Hodges

Newcastle co-owners set to sell shares after just three years at St James’ Park

Football

Newcastle co-owners set to sell shares after just three years at St James’ Park

By Harry Warner

Gareth Southgate set to receive knighthood if England win Euro 2024

England

Gareth Southgate set to receive knighthood if England win Euro 2024

By Harry Warner

Ex-England star admits to sharing information as he warns Southgate ‘leaks’ are inevitable

England

Ex-England star admits to sharing information as he warns Southgate ‘leaks’ are inevitable

By Zoe Hodges

Thomas Müller to retire from international football

euro 2024

Thomas Müller to retire from international football

By Harry Warner

Why England wear the three lions on their shirts

England

Why England wear the three lions on their shirts

By Zoe Hodges

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By JOE

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

USA

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

By Simon Kelly

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

Cadbury

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

By Zoe Hodges

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

Eminem

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

By Zoe Hodges

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Ireland

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Amazon

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

By Ryan Price

Crossbow killing victims are wife and two daughters of BBC commentator

BBC

Crossbow killing victims are wife and two daughters of BBC commentator

By Ryan Price

Load more stories