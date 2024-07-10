How to watch Netherlands vs England tonight: Channel, time and stream

England will face their biggest challenge tonight in the second semi-final of Euro 2024 as they take on the Netherlands.

Gareth Southgate will be looking to reach a second Euros final in a row after missing out on glory to Italy in 2021 on penalties.

Meanwhile the Netherlands will be looking for a date with destiny as they aim to meet Spain in the final of a major tournament for the second time and will be looking to get revenge for the 2010 World Cup final.

However, both teams will be hoping for improved performances after stumbling their way to the semi-finals in somewhat fortunate fashion.

England have only won one match in 90 minutes during this Euros while just scrapping past Switzerland on penalties after going 1-0 down.

In similar fashion to yesterday’s semi-final, this match will feature one goal scoring team against one defensively solid side.

It does not take a genius to know that the goal scoring team is not England, but the Netherlands who have scored nine goals over their five matches so far.

In contrast, The Three Lions have also only scored five goals, averaging one a game, however have been much stronger at the back only conceding three goals.

Meanwhile the Oranje have only managed to keep two clean sheets so far.

England fans will be hoping for a much more exciting affair tonight as performances have gradually improved over the course of the tournament.

"He's had a tough England career"@GNev2 talks Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold stepping up for England from 12 yards 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/W0ha5WhG4I — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 6, 2024

Last time out Southgate employed a three back to copy and neutralise Switzerland which, although they were far from outstanding, allowed England to stay in the game and win on penalties.

Time will tell whether the England manager will revert back to a back four to once again match the Dutch or if he will continue with the back three.

The Netherlands play England tonight at 8pm on ITV1.