Search icon

Football

01st Jul 2024

How to watch France vs Belgium tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Harry Warner

Euro 2024

Another huge day of international football

The football party feels never ending at the moment as games continue to come thick and fast with the round of 16 in full flow.

Today’s offering brings some big games too, with a huge clash between France and Belgium on the cards followed by Portugal taking on Slovenia.

France will be looking to play themselves into form after an opening stage to the tournament very similar to England, struggling to score goals or create chances.

Les Bleus are yet to score a goal from open play, beating Austria with an own goal and drawing with Poland after a penalty.

Meanwhile Belgium have already had a tournament to forget.

Somewhat fortunate to even make it out of the group, the Belgium golden generation looks like it has lost its shine as they were booed off by Belgian fans after their 0-0 draw with Ukraine.

However, The Red Devils still possess immense talent in their squad with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and more so are still capable of giving the French a tough game.

The affair is likely to be tight and an intense watch.

France kick off against Belgium this afternoon at 5pm on ITV1

In today’s other knockout game, one-time champions Portugal will be taking on the lesser-known, but not to be underestimated Slovenia, who have earned their place in the knockouts on just as much merit as Portugal.

Portugal have huffed and puffed so far in Euro 2024, showing moments of excellence after winning their first two games, beating Turkey 3-0 on the way, although were beaten by Georgia in the final group stage game in a shock 2-0 loss.

Slovenia on the other hand have gone under the radar, qualifying with a trio of draws, as a team who are very hard to breakdown and have a squad made up of real talent.

England fans will be very familiar with their game as they failed to score against the Slovenians in their last group game, drawing 0-0.

Portugal will have to be in fine creative form if they want to get through the Slovenia block as well as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, Jan Oblak, all while watching out at the other end for any sudden counter attacks.

The game is certainly set up to an intriguing 90 minutes of football.

Portugal show down with Slovenia tonight at 8pm on BBC One.

Related links:

Topics:

Belgium,euro 2024,Football,France,Portugal,round of 16,Slovenia,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

By Zoe Hodges

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

Football

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

By Harry Warner

Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli this summer

Football

Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli this summer

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

By Jacob Entwistle

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

England

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

By Zoe Hodges

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

By Zoe Hodges

Man United fans fume at new shirt that ‘looks more like a Nottingham Forest kit’

Manchester United

Man United fans fume at new shirt that ‘looks more like a Nottingham Forest kit’

By Zoe Hodges

Bellingham’s goal will go down as one of the greatest in England history

England

Bellingham’s goal will go down as one of the greatest in England history

By Harry Warner

Roy Keane’s hilarious reaction to Jude Bellingham’s equaliser goes viral

England

Roy Keane’s hilarious reaction to Jude Bellingham’s equaliser goes viral

By Harry Warner

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

By Jacob Entwistle

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

maya hawke

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

By Charlie Herbert

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

Blair Witch

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

By JOE

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

kerrang!

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

By Charlie Herbert

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

England

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

By Zoe Hodges

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Woman ends up on same flight as boss after taking a sick day

Air Travel

Woman ends up on same flight as boss after taking a sick day

By Charlie Herbert

Man United fans fume at new shirt that ‘looks more like a Nottingham Forest kit’

Manchester United

Man United fans fume at new shirt that ‘looks more like a Nottingham Forest kit’

By Zoe Hodges

Taylor Swift donates ‘year’s worth of supplies’ to food banks across UK cities

Eras tour

Taylor Swift donates ‘year’s worth of supplies’ to food banks across UK cities

By Charlie Herbert

Bellingham’s goal will go down as one of the greatest in England history

England

Bellingham’s goal will go down as one of the greatest in England history

By Harry Warner

Roy Keane’s hilarious reaction to Jude Bellingham’s equaliser goes viral

England

Roy Keane’s hilarious reaction to Jude Bellingham’s equaliser goes viral

By Harry Warner

Europe’s cheapest city break is just £20 flight and looks straight out of a fairytale

krakow

Europe’s cheapest city break is just £20 flight and looks straight out of a fairytale

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories