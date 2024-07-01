How to watch France vs Belgium tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

The football party feels never ending at the moment as games continue to come thick and fast with the round of 16 in full flow.

Today’s offering brings some big games too, with a huge clash between France and Belgium on the cards followed by Portugal taking on Slovenia.

France will be looking to play themselves into form after an opening stage to the tournament very similar to England, struggling to score goals or create chances.

Les Bleus are yet to score a goal from open play, beating Austria with an own goal and drawing with Poland after a penalty.

Kylian Mbappé has his first-ever goal at a European Championship



Cool from the spot 🥶#Euro2024 | #FRAPOL pic.twitter.com/IPT8uxbY6v — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 25, 2024

Meanwhile Belgium have already had a tournament to forget.

Somewhat fortunate to even make it out of the group, the Belgium golden generation looks like it has lost its shine as they were booed off by Belgian fans after their 0-0 draw with Ukraine.

However, The Red Devils still possess immense talent in their squad with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and more so are still capable of giving the French a tough game.

The affair is likely to be tight and an intense watch.

France kick off against Belgium this afternoon at 5pm on ITV1

In today’s other knockout game, one-time champions Portugal will be taking on the lesser-known, but not to be underestimated Slovenia, who have earned their place in the knockouts on just as much merit as Portugal.

Portugal have huffed and puffed so far in Euro 2024, showing moments of excellence after winning their first two games, beating Turkey 3-0 on the way, although were beaten by Georgia in the final group stage game in a shock 2-0 loss.

Slovenia on the other hand have gone under the radar, qualifying with a trio of draws, as a team who are very hard to breakdown and have a squad made up of real talent.

England fans will be very familiar with their game as they failed to score against the Slovenians in their last group game, drawing 0-0.

Portugal will have to be in fine creative form if they want to get through the Slovenia block as well as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, Jan Oblak, all while watching out at the other end for any sudden counter attacks.

The game is certainly set up to an intriguing 90 minutes of football.

Portugal show down with Slovenia tonight at 8pm on BBC One.