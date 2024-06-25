How to watch England vs Slovenia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

England fans will be hoping Southgate and his Three Lions can bring some entertainment to our screens

Week two of Euro 2024 continues with a cracker of a line up with today being a quadruple-header for the first time this tournament.

The concluding matches of group D take place at 5pm, while the final matches of group C, containing England, kick-off at 8pm.

England will be playing Slovenia knowing they have already qualified in at least third place after Croatia and Albania failed to pick up enough points last night.

What fans will really be wanting from England is a performance worthy of their support and some goals to boot.

England have only had 17 shots across two matches, creating very few chances and mostly sitting off their opponents.

Plenty of fanfare has ensued around The Three Lions’ camp since the drab Denmark draw so a convincing win to catapult themselves into the knockouts would be the perfect end to the group stages for Southgate’s men.

England will have to be careful however, as Slovenia will be no pushover with talented players like Benjamin Šeško, a target of Arsenal, and spirited performances against Denmark and Serbia.

England kick-off against Slovenia on ITV1 at 8pm.

In the other game in group C, Denmark will be taking on Serbia at the same time in a make or break game for both nations.

Denmark sit on two points with two draws while Serbia have the solemn one point after losing to England, but drawing with Slovenia.

A win for either side would almost guarantee at least a third-place qualification spot to the round of 16.

Denmark play Serbia on ITV 4 at 8pm.

The football festivities go on all day as fans get their first taste of the simultaneous 5pm kick-offs today.

France will be taking on Poland in a match that has huge implications for the Poles, against a France side that has already qualified.

Wout Weghorst 👀



He always pops up when the Netherlands need him most 🇳🇱#Euro2024 | #POLNED pic.twitter.com/8nySjUeT40 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 16, 2024

Poland currently sit rock bottom of their group after an unlucky last minute loss to the Netherlands and a poor showing against Austria.

France have qualified, but will be looking to top the group in the hope of a kinder round of 16 matchup.

France showdown with Poland on BBC One at 5pm.

Meanwhile in the other game of group D, the Netherlands will be taking on Austria in a game with real implications for both nations.

Although the Netherlands are already into the knockouts, a loss tonight could see them drop into the less favourable third-place spot.

Austria will be looking just to qualify with three points still uncertain to guarantee qualification, but at least a draw will be enough to see them through.

The Netherlands will have to be cautious too, as Austria are currently the current group D top goal scorers.

The Netherlands with face off with Austria at 5pm on BBC Two.