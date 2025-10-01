How to attend the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor for free

This will save a few quid!

Now that the 2025 Ryder Cup has run its course, we can all look ahead to the 2027 edition at Adare Manor.

A big talking point at this year’s tournament was the sheer price of tickets, which, before the event, were around £560 for Fri-Sun – although prices did drop for Sunday when Europe built up a commanding lead – around £190 for Tue-Wed practice days, and £315 for Thursday’s practice, junior exhibition, and opening ceremony.

Tickets have already been released for the 2027 Ryder Cup, but only through premium packages, with prices starting at around £625.

Judging by these numbers, regular tickets will be cheaper than this year, but probably more expensive than the £220 we saw at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

However, if you want to save a buck or two, you can go to the Ryder Cup as a volunteer.

The official Ryder Cup website states: “Volunteering at the Ryder Cup is a chance to be part of history, playing a vital role in delivering one of the world’s greatest sporting events. From November 2025 we will recruiting thousands of volunteers across Marshal and Ambassador roles to help make the 100th year of the Ryder Cup a huge success at Adare Manor.

“By volunteering, you will gain unique experiences, expand your professional network, and help inspire the next generation of volunteers.If you are interested in contributing to an unforgettable event and being part of a world-class team, we encourage you to apply.”

While you can’t yet apply, you can register your interest here to receive updates, with applications open in November 2025.

There are two volunteer roles available; as a marshal you will shepherding crowds around the course, making sure they move safely and do not interfere with play; as an ambassador, you will be stationed at locations such as the media centre and fan hub, answering questions etc.

Applicants are expected to commit to five days of volunteering, completing one shift per day.

Successful applicants are expected to be informed in August 2026.

Good luck!