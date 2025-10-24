Search icon

24th Oct 2025

Historic English football club to be ‘placed into administration imminently’

Jacob Entwistle

The club have faced mounting financial issues in recent times.

A historic English football club are set to be placed into administration imminently, as per a number of sources.

Mounting financial issues in recent times, the club currently owe £1million to HMRC in unpaid taxes.

It is one of many off-field issues for sleeping giants Sheffield Wednesday, as owner Dejphon Chansiri has failed to pay players and staff on time in five out of the last seven months.

Amidst ongoing protests at the club, the home fans were outnumbered by travelling Middlesbrough fans at Hillsborough earlier this week.

And it sadly goes from bad to worse, with the club set to automatically receive a 10-point deduction for going into administration, as per talkSPORT.

Bottom of the table, Wednesday currently sit on 6 points, one point behind Blackburn Rovers in 23rd and two behind Norwich City in 22nd.

