Search icon

Sport

16th Jul 2025

Half of women face sexist abuse while playing sports, poll finds

Erin McLaughlin

Half of women face sexist abuse while playing sports, poll finds

‘You throw like a girl’

A poll has revealed that almost half of women have received sexist insults while playing sports.

The poll, which questioned 3,000 sports players, shows that many women receive insults such as ‘they throw like a girl’, ‘they look like a man’ or are ‘not strong enough’.

It also found that comments included being told they weren’t as good at sports as men (42%), or that women in sport were inferior or ‘soft’ (32%).

According to the poll, the main source of unwanted comments stemmed from male strangers on the street (47%) and other male athletes (42%), as well as male coaches (36%).

Dr Pallavi Bradshaw, deputy chief medical officer at AXA Health Insurance, which commissioned the research, said: “It can be a lose-lose situation for women sometimes.

“Despite the progress which has been made to improve access to women’s sport, the research shows there’s still a long way to go to making sport an equal playing field for all.

“Comments about physical ability or derogatory statements about gender have no place in sport or exercise.”

Results also show other hurdles women in sports face, with 39% saying their participation in sport was impacted negatively by menstrual health and 29% reporting low energy levels.

Olympian Sam Quek, gold medallist for Team GB at the Rio Olympics in women’s hockey, shared how difficult it is for women to speak up about this inequality: “Speak up and you’re difficult – stay quiet, and you’re weak.

“As a woman in sport, I’ve experienced and also heard a number of insults, problems and accusations.

“‘Oh she’s hormonal, oh she’s on her period, she throws like a girl, she’s not strong enough’ – the list is endless.

“One area in women’s sport which I have loved to see evolve is the menstrual cycle and women’s periods, because whether you like it or not, it does affect sporting performance.

“We are not using it as an excuse, we just needed a greater understanding,” the Olympian concluded.

It seems that 78% agree with Sam Quek, claiming that female sportswomen don’t get the credit they deserve, even though 94% of parents consider it important to set a good example to kids with regards to exercise.

Unfortunately, 58% who have experienced sexist abuse admitted it made them consider quitting sports.

A large majority (88%) believe coaches, officials, spectators and those in the sporting community altogether need to do more to put a stop to sexist abuse.

This includes speaking out when they see abuse (74%), promoting equal opportunities (64%), and giving praise to women when they deserve it (56%).

Dr Bradshaw went on to say: “Sport and exercise – from running to rugby, lacrosse to lifting weights – can have huge benefits both physically and mentally, and help keep bones, joints and muscles healthy as we age.

“It’s important we ensure that women are treated fairly, so we need to normalise flexing training plans to suit women’s needs, such as using the stages of the menstrual cycle to benefit training.

“We know that certain stages of the cycle women can feel more fatigued, but there are stages where they might feel stronger, too – so they can use this to their advantage. Women menstruating are also more likely to suffer injuries, so this should be factored into training plans.

“And as female athletes get older, we need to ensure they have the confidence to challenge expectations and reset their own priorities to find what works best for them, rather than giving up entirely.”

Sam Quek added: “Sport for me is magical. It’s for everyone. To any female involved in sport who has been told they’re too much – you’re not, you’re you. And to any female who has been told we’re not enough, we are enough.”

Topics:

sexist,Sports,Women,Women in sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Abortion rates in England and Wales hit record high of 29%

abortion

Abortion rates in England and Wales hit record high of 29%

By Dan Seddon

Tennis player shot dead by father after being mocked for ‘living off her success’

Breaking

Tennis player shot dead by father after being mocked for ‘living off her success’

By Sammi Minion

Hyrox athlete completes race while girlfriend is treated by paramedics sparking huge debate

Australia

Hyrox athlete completes race while girlfriend is treated by paramedics sparking huge debate

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

Conference League

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

By Sammi Minion

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

Affiliate

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

By Stephen Hurrell

Lions vs Australia first test: How to watch, live stream, kick off time

British and Irish Lions

Lions vs Australia first test: How to watch, live stream, kick off time

By Stephen Hurrell

The reason why Liverpool have no PSR concerns after making Isak approach

Football

The reason why Liverpool have no PSR concerns after making Isak approach

By Sammi Minion

British tennis player banned for doping 

Sport

British tennis player banned for doping 

By Sammi Minion

Trump pockets Club World Cup medal while handing Chelsea replica trophy

Chelsea

Trump pockets Club World Cup medal while handing Chelsea replica trophy

By Harry Warner

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

Conference League

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

By Sammi Minion

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

By Joseph Loftus

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

Affiliate

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

By Stephen Porzio

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Sci-Fi

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

Affiliate

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

Netflix

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

By Nina McLaughlin

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

Affiliate

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

By Stephen Hurrell

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

Healthcare

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

By Sammi Minion

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

Catfish

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

By Ava Keady

Emma Watson addresses why she doesn’t appear in films anymore

emma watson

Emma Watson addresses why she doesn’t appear in films anymore

By JOE

Load more stories