17th Oct 2025

Graham Potter ‘on the verge’ of making return to management a month after West Ham sacking

Sammi Minion

He left West Ham at the end of September

Graham Potter could be set for a sensational return to first team management just weeks after leaving West Ham.

The 50-year-old manager has work to do to re-establish his previously held reputation as one of the most promising coaches in English football, after a disappointing spell with the Hammers, and it appears that Potter is prepared to move out of club management to do so.

Before taking the reins at West Ham, Graham Potter managed both Chelsea and Brighton in the Premier League.

According to reports in Swedish outlets Sportbladet and Fotbollskanalen, Graham Potter is close to agreeing a deal to become the manager of the Swedish national team.

Sweden are currently without a manager, having parted company with Jon Dahl Tomasson in the hours after the northern European side’s shock loss to Kosovo on Monday.

Despite boasting a frontline that includes Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres and Liverpool star Alexander Isak, Sweden currently sit bottom of their World Cup qualifying group, and would need a miracle to make it to next year’s finals in North America.

The connection between Potter and the Sweden job shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Before taking his first Premier League job, Potter worked for Swedish side Ostersunds from 2011 to 2018.

Speaking to Swedish outlet, Fotbollskanalen earlier this week, the 50-year-old said: “I’m open to anything, really, where I feel I can help. The job as head coach of the Swedish national team is fantastic.

“I have feelings for Sweden. I love the country and I love Swedish football. I have a lot to be grateful for towards Swedish football.

“So yes, it would be a fantastic opportunity for me, obviously.”

Potter has been out of work since leaving West Ham last month.

He departed after winning just six of the 23 games he oversaw as manager for the east London side.

Topics:

Football,Graham Potter,Sport

