19th Sep 2025

Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Man United v Chelsea

JOE

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Man United v Chelsea

18+, BeGambleAware – This page contains commercial content and affiliate links. If you take up one of the offers presented, Joe Media Group will receive a share of a commission payment. Read more here.

Manchester United and Chelsea go toe-to-toe at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, in a crucial Premier League fixture for both sides. 

Speculation surrounding Ruben Amorim’s long-term future at Man United is already starting to intensify, following last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at the hand of rivals Manchester City. 

The Red Devils find themselves floundering 14th in the Premier League table, with just one win in four matches, and out of the Carabao Cup after their shock loss to Grimsby. 

However, the good news for the hosts is that they are currently 12 games unbeaten against Chelsea at Old Trafford, and they will be hoping that record continues with a positive result this time out. 

For Chelsea, they made their return to the Champions League on Wednesday evening against Bayern Munich and made a decent account of themselves, despite losing on the night. 

The aim for Enzo Maresca will be to put that result and their poor record in Manchester behind them and show they can compete with the very best in the league across the course of the season. 

It doesn’t get much bigger than this and to celebrate, Paddy Power has marked the occasion with boosted 50/1 odds for any goal to be scored during Man United v Chelsea! 

Sign up here to claim Paddy Power’s latest promotion or find out further steps below. 

How to Claim the Paddy Power Sign Up Offer for Over 0.5 Goals To Be Scored in Man United v Chelsea 

It’s easy to claim Betfair’s latest promotion, simply follow the guide below and get boosted 50/1 odds for any goal to be scored during Man United v Chelsea: 

  • CLICK HERE to open your new Paddy Power account using promo code YFBDDS
  • Deposit a minimum of £5 by Cards or Apple Pay
  • Place a max £1 bet on the Over 0.5 Goals market in the Man Utd v Chelsea English Premier League match on Saturday, September 20th
  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in Free Bet Builder Bets

Paddy Power Man United v Chelsea Odds

TeamOddsImplied Probability
Man United 13/838.1%
Draw13/527.8%
Chelsea7/541.7%

Man United v Chelsea Head-to-Head Record 

TeamMan United Chelsea
Played 197197
Wins8056
Draws 6161
Losses5680

Which Premier League Fixtures Are Live This Weekend?

There are six Premier League matches available to watch live across TNT Sports and Sky Sports in matchday five of the season. 

First up is the Merseyside derby in Saturday’s 12:30pm kick-off, shown live on TNT Sports 1. As always, the 5:30pm fixture between Man United and Chelsea will be live on Sky Sports, as the hosts look to pick themselves up after losing against Man City last weekend. 

To round off Saturday’s football, fans can watch Fulham take on Brentford on Sky Sports, in the evening 8pm game. 

This week’s Super Sunday is all shown live on Sky Sports, with Bournemouth against Newcastle and Sunderland versus Aston Villa scheduled for 2pm. Shortly after, Arsenal welcome Man City to the Emirates in a huge clash, to commence another exciting weekend of football! 

Fixture Home OddsAway Odds
Liverpool vs Everton 4/96/1
Man United vs Chelsea 9/56/4
Fulham vs Brentford 21/2014/5
Bournemouth vs Newcastle 6/415/8
Sunderland vs Aston Villa 11/411/10
Arsenal vs Man City19/203/1

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer Terms and Conditions 

New Customer Offer. Place a max £1 bet on the Over 0.5 Goals market in the Man Utd v Chelsea English Premier League match on Saturday, September 20th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builder Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C’s apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Topics:

