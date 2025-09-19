Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Get 40/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Arsenal v Man City

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola go head-to-head once again this weekend, as Arsenal welcome Manchester City to the Emirates in a huge Premier League showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides come into the game having bounced back from defeats prior to the international break, with consecutive wins in the space of a week.

For Arsenal, they followed up an impressive 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest with another clean sheet and three points in their Champions League opener against Athletic Club midweek.

Meanwhile, Man City breezed past their local rivals in the first Manchester derby of the season, before dispatching Napoli by two goals to nil at the Etihad to kick off their European journey in style.

Sky Bet Arsenal v Man City Odds

Currently, Sky Bet has Arsenal as the favourites in their clash against Man City, with odds at 17/20 and an implied probability of 54.1%.

The next most likely outcome is a draw and this result can be backed at odds of 13/5, giving it a likelihood of 27.8%.

Lastly, according to Sky Bet, they believe an away victory for Man City is the least likely possibility at 14/5 and an implied probability of 26.3%.

Team Odds Implied Probability Arsenal 17/20 54.1% Draw 13/5 27.8% Man City 14/5 26.3%

Arsenal v Man City Head-to-Head Record

Today’s meeting between Arsenal and Man City will be the 195th time the two sides have met in all competitions.

Despite Man City being dominate in recent years, Arsenal have had the better of this fixture overall, and boast 92 wins in 194 games.

The Citizens have won 57 times with the other 45 ending in a stalemate.

Team Arsenal Man City Played 194 194 Wins 92 57 Draws 45 45 Losses 57 92

How to Watch Arsenal v Man City Live

Arsenal will host Man City at the Emirates to round off this weekend’s Premier League action in Super Sunday’s 4:30pm kick-off, in one of the standout fixtures of matchday five.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports which can be purchased from £14.99 for a 24-hour NOW TV pass to around £20-£22 a month for a 24-month Sky Stream contract, or up to £35+ for a full Sky TV package with Sky Sports.

Which Premier League Matches Are Live This Weekend?

There are six Premier League matches available to watch live across TNT Sports and Sky Sports in matchday five of the season.

First up is the Merseyside derby in Saturday’s 12:30pm kick-off, shown live on TNT Sports 1. As always, the 5:30pm fixture between Man United and Chelsea will be live on Sky Sports, as the hosts look to pick themselves up after losing against Man City last weekend.

To round off Saturday’s football, fans can watch Fulham take on Brentford on Sky Sports, in the evening 8pm game.

This week’s Super Sunday is all shown live on Sky Sports, with Bournemouth against Newcastle and Sunderland versus Aston Villa scheduled for 2pm. Shortly after, Arsenal welcome Man City to the Emirates in a huge clash, to commence another exciting weekend of football!

Fixture Home Odds Away Odds Liverpool vs Everton 4/9 6/1 Man United vs Chelsea 9/5 6/4 Fulham vs Brentford 21/20 14/5 Bournemouth vs Newcastle 6/4 15/8 Sunderland vs Aston Villa 11/4 11/10 Arsenal vs Man City 19/20 3/1

