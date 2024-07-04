Search icon

Football

04th Jul 2024

Gareth Southgate set to make radical changes for Switzerland clash

Jacob Entwistle

A few suggested it, but we never expected to see it happen

Fresh reports have been released today that Gareth Southgate is set to make radical changes for the rapidly approaching Switzerland clash in Dusseldorf.

Despite defeating Slovakia, fans largely still criticised the performance and were left unimpressed.

Generational Jude Bellingham pulled the rabbit out of the hat with a magical moment, however the 90 minutes beforehand left supporters hugely frustrated and disappointed.

Thankfully, the clash is now something of the past and the Three Lions have a quarter-final clash against Switzerland to look forward to.

If they are to advance, it will be either the Netherlands or Turkey in the semi-final.

The right side of the group has been widely-dubbed as the ‘easy side’, with European heavyweights Germany set to go punch-for-punch against Spain, before a box-office Portugal v France clash in the left side of the tournament.

Southgate’s supposed changes have been widely encouraged by fans

Something had to give after the Slovakia game. The Three Lions were offered a lifeline and made the most of it, but Switzerland are set to be a different animal.

And for Saturday’s game, England are likely to firstly switch to three centre-backs, which would be the first time the formation has been utilised since the Euro 2020 final versus Italy.

This however would facilitate a potential combination of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden both playing as No 10s.

Southgate has been experimenting with this in training, it has been revealed.

Furthermore, it is also still undecided as to who will compliment mainstay midfielder Declan Rice.

Two factors turn Southgate’s hand

There are two factors which have resulted in the experimentation of a new formation: Marc Guehi’s suspension and Kieran Trippier’s availability.

Guehi is suspended following his yellow card versus Slovakia, which comes as a huge blow to the side.

Consistently performing at club level with Crystal Palace, he has carried his performances onto the international stage and never looked out of place once.

As for Trippier, he has a minor calf problem and a heavy knock to his knee.

The three centre-backs chosen are most likely to be John Stones, Ezri Konsa and Kyle Walker.

Bring it on.

