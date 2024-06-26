He’s paid 30 times more than one fellow Euros manager

Gareth Southgate is the highest paid manager at the Euros new research reveals.

Data compiled by financefootball.com and the Daily Mail show that Southgate takes home around £5m a year as England manager.

The sum is thought to be around thirty times more than that of Georgia manager, Willy Sagnol who is earning just shy of £170,000.

Sagnol is a former World Cup finalist with France and is a legend in his own country. His salary reflects the sort of figure a League One manager could expect.

Southgate signed his current contract back in 2021 and became the highest-paid international football manager.

Fans will be flabbergasted by the revelation after some have called for him to be sacked this tournament due to his sides uninspiring performances.

Southgate’s current contract only lasts until after the Euros and his future will more than likely depend on how far his side can progress in the knock-out stages of the tournament.

Germany boss, Julian Nagelsmann, is the second highest paid manager at the tournament pulling in £4m whilst Portugal’s Roberto Martinez comes in third on £3.4m.

Surprisingly, one of the tournament favourites, Spain, pay head coach Luis de la Fuente much less than rivals Italy, France and Netherlands as he takes home £1m per year being the 13th highest paid manager on the list.

Surprisingly, both the Croation and Serbian managers, who have both exited the tournament at the group stage, are on more than the Spanish coach.

France’s Didier Descamps earns £3.2m whilst Netherlands’ Ronald Koeman rounds out the top five on £2.5m.

Scotland’s Steve Clark ranks 17th out of 24 on the list earning £500,000 plus qualifying bonuses.

Former United boss, Ralf Rangnick who now manages Austria saw his side top the group, leap-frogging the Netherlands and France to win Group D and secure, what is perceived to be, a slightly easier route to the final.

Rangnick earns £1.5m per year and places ninth on the list.