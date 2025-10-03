Search icon

Sport

03rd Oct 2025

From flirting with relegation to Championship frontrunners: It’s time Frank Lampard got the credit he deserves

JOE

It’s time Super Frank got the credit he deserves.

Succeeding a club legend at a club is never easy, yet Frank Lampard has engineered the task superbly so far.

Taking over from Mark Robins in late November 2024, the Coventry Building Society Arena had turned toxic, the Sky Blues had seemingly gone from FA Cup semifinalists and enduring play-off final heartbreak to relegation flirts in the blink of an eye.

With the club at-the-time 17th in the Championship, they needed change, no matter how much of a legend Robins was and always will be. In stepped Lampard. And the progress he has made in a short period has been truly impressive.

Last campaign, the club went from the lowly position of the table to play-off semifinalists, only being defeated in the last minute of extra-time to the eventually promoted Sunderland, who are now thriving in 5th in the top-flight.

This season though? The Sky Blues are planning to go that one step further and don’t show signs of stopping.

Not only are Coventry City unbeaten and in the top two, but they are winning convincingly and pulling in big results week after week.

3-0 at home to Birmingham City. A 4-0 thrashing at The Den of Millwall, a famously tough place to visit. As for playing the textbook promotion favourites, Lampard’s side also drew 0-0 at Leicester City, keeping a host of top-level second-tier attackers at bay.

The goals are flowing, with 22 already this season – eight more than the second best attack in the Championship.

Haji Wright already has eight goals to his name, whilst Milan van Ewijk boasts the joint-most assists with 5.

In midfield, the January signing of Matt Grimes from Swansea City is turning out to be a masterstroke in the market, with the club now boasting one of the best playmakers in the league.

The Sky Blues are in the top two and show no signs of stopping. This year could finally be the time they return to the big time.


Topics:

