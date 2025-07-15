Search icon

15th Jul 2025

Former WWE star Kevin Nikel has been shot dead

Sammi Minion

He was killed at just 41-years-old. 

A former WWE wrestler was killed in a shooting in Benton County, Arkansas on Friday (11 July). 

Kevin Nikel — known to fans as the brawler Knuckles Madsen — was part of WWE’s second tier wrestling network NXT between 2012 and 2013. 

Indie wrestling fans will also recognise Nikel from performances in independent shows around Texas where he appeared under the name Ivan Warsaw.

Local police found Nikel with gunshot wounds to his abdomen late on Friday night.

He was immediately taken to hospital but ultimately died from his injury. 

An investigation has been launched into Nikel’s death but police are yet to make any arrests. 

A GoFundMe page has been set up in the 41-year-old’s memory to raise money for funeral costs and support his eight-year-old son, Zac. 

Tributes have now begun to pour in as the wrestling world reacts to the wrestler’s shocking death.

TNA wrestling champion Moose said: “Wow, this hit hard just got the news on Kevin Nikel we were supposed to wrestle next weekend but his life got taken way too early.

“Great human Great Heart Great pro wrestler you will be missed dearly. Rest Easy.”

Since leaving WWE NXT, Nikel had been performing locally in Texas.

In a statement, National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) Texas said: “NWA Texas is saddened to learn of the passing of Kevin Nikel, professionally known as Ivan Warsaw & Knuckles MadsenHis contributions to Professional Wrestling will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time. Rest in Peace,”

Topics:

sensitive,Sport,Wrestling,WWE

