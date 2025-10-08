Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker charged with sexual assault

BREAKING

Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker Rafa Mir has been charged with violent sexual assault, as first reported by Spanish outlet Las Provincias.

The 28-year-old Elche player was first arrested in September 2024 while on loan at Valencia.

He is accused of allegedly assaulting a 21-year-old woman and will appear in court again on Monday, October 13th 2025.

The player was held in custody for several days following the initial complaint last year, before eventually being released on bail.

He was then ordered to hand in his passport and has been prohibited from coming within 500 metres of the complainant.

ELCHE, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 21: Rafa Mir of Elche CF looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Elche CF and Real Oviedo at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on September 21, 2025 in Elche, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images)

He is also banned from leaving the country while proceedings are ongoing.

Mir is still an active Elche player, on loan from Sevilla, however the Spanish FA could opt to suspend him from playing for five years if they find he has brought the game “into disrepute.”

Aside from his time in La Liga, Mir spent time in the Championship with both Wolves (2018-2021) and Nottingham Forest (2019-20).

He made a combined 17 appearances for the two sides.