Search icon

Sport

08th Oct 2025

Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker charged with sexual assault

Sammi Minion

BREAKING

Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker Rafa Mir has been charged with violent sexual assault, as first reported by Spanish outlet Las Provincias.

The 28-year-old Elche player was first arrested in September 2024 while on loan at Valencia.

He is accused of allegedly assaulting a 21-year-old woman and will appear in court again on Monday, October 13th 2025.

The player was held in custody for several days following the initial complaint last year, before eventually being released on bail.

He was then ordered to hand in his passport and has been prohibited from coming within 500 metres of the complainant.

ELCHE, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 21: Rafa Mir of Elche CF looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Elche CF and Real Oviedo at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on September 21, 2025 in Elche, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images)

He is also banned from leaving the country while proceedings are ongoing.

Mir is still an active Elche player, on loan from Sevilla, however the Spanish FA could opt to suspend him from playing for five years if they find he has brought the game “into disrepute.”

Aside from his time in La Liga, Mir spent time in the Championship with both Wolves (2018-2021) and Nottingham Forest (2019-20).

He made a combined 17 appearances for the two sides.

Topics:

Football,sensitive,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Man United are in ‘advanced talks’ with a new investor, Saudi Arabian sports chief claims

Amazon

Man United are in ‘advanced talks’ with a new investor, Saudi Arabian sports chief claims

By Sammi Minion

PL club who were in League 1 just 14 years ago have a more ‘valuable squad’ than Man Utd

Football

PL club who were in League 1 just 14 years ago have a more ‘valuable squad’ than Man Utd

By Sammi Minion

Arturo Gatti JR, son of boxing legend, found dead aged 17

sensitive

Arturo Gatti JR, son of boxing legend, found dead aged 17

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Best betting offers today – all in one place

Betting

Best betting offers today – all in one place

By JOE

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

Diego Simeone

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

By SportsJOE

Man Utd prospect, 18, called up to train with England seniors

England

Man Utd prospect, 18, called up to train with England seniors

By SportsJOE

Steven Gerrard ‘set to hold talks’ over his long-awaited managerial return

Amazon

Steven Gerrard ‘set to hold talks’ over his long-awaited managerial return

By Sammi Minion

London bus driver sacked for wearing Liverpool shirt near Stamford Bridge

Football

London bus driver sacked for wearing Liverpool shirt near Stamford Bridge

By Sammi Minion

Current England star reveals how he almost retired last season

Current England star reveals how he almost retired last season

By Jacob Entwistle

Former UFC fighter shot dead while out for evening walk

Former UFC fighter shot dead while out for evening walk

By Joseph Loftus

All Points East announce Tyler, The Creator as first headliner for 2026

Affiliate

All Points East announce Tyler, The Creator as first headliner for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Best betting offers today – all in one place

Betting

Best betting offers today – all in one place

By JOE

Madeleine McCann’s sister reveals ‘creepy’ messages she received from woman claiming to be missing girl

Madeleine McCann’s sister reveals ‘creepy’ messages she received from woman claiming to be missing girl

By JOE

Shoppers praise gadget that’s a ‘saviour’ for migraine sufferers

Affiliate

Shoppers praise gadget that’s a ‘saviour’ for migraine sufferers

By Jonny Yates

Gen Z workers are using work trips as a way to ‘upgrade’ their lifestyle

Gen Z

Gen Z workers are using work trips as a way to ‘upgrade’ their lifestyle

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Denmark set to ban social media for children under 15

Denmark

Denmark set to ban social media for children under 15

By Harry Warner

Nigel Farage rakes in more than £1.1 million through ‘second jobs’ since general election

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage rakes in more than £1.1 million through ‘second jobs’ since general election

By Charlie Herbert

Rock legend Gene Simmons hospitalised after ‘passing out while driving’ car

Rock legend Gene Simmons hospitalised after ‘passing out while driving’ car

By Nina McLaughlin

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

Diego Simeone

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

By SportsJOE

Trump says ‘first steps’ of peace deal agreed as Israel prepares for release of Hamas hostages

ceasefire

Trump says ‘first steps’ of peace deal agreed as Israel prepares for release of Hamas hostages

By JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories