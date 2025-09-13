Former Premier League star Russell Hoult in palliative care aged 52

He played for both West Brom and Derby County

The family of former Premier League goalkeeper Russell Hoult have revealed he is receiving palliative care after he was diagnosed with two terminal illnesses.

The 52-year-old had a successful career in English football that spanned across 20 years where he played at both Derby County and West Brom.

He is a beloved figure with both fan bases.

21 Apr 2000: Russell Hoult of Portsmouth during the Nationwide League Division One game between Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth at The Valley in London. The game ended 1-1. \ Mandatory Credit: Gary M Prior/Allsport

Hoult is said to be suffering from both primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), which is a long-term liver and gallbladder condition, as well as stage four bile duct cancer.

He was first diagnosed with PSC in September and less than 12-months later he learned of his cancer diagnosis.

A JustGiving page has been set up for Hoult, where his family have posted a heartwarming statement.

Their message reads: “This isn’t an easy post to write, but we feel it’s important to share our story.

“In September 2023, our amazing dad, Russell Hoult, was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC).

“Almost a year later, in August 2024, we received the devastating news that he also has Stage 4 Bile Duct Cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma).

“Most recently, we’ve been told that both conditions are terminal, and Dad is now receiving palliative care — something that’s incredibly hard for us as a family to come to terms with.

“Our dad means the world to us. His strength, courage, and sense of humour have never wavered, even in the face of such overwhelming challenges. We want to do something positive — not only to support him but also to help others facing the same disease.”

Two of Hoult’s children are planning on running a half-marathon to both support their dad and raise money for others affected by his condition.

They plan to run the Leicester Half Marathon in October and have already raised more than £7,000 via JustGiving for the charity ‘AMMF – The Cholangiocarcinoma Charity.’

As a footballer Hoult began his career at Leicester City before going on to star at Derby in the late 90s.

He made 138 appearances for the Rams and was instrumental to their promotion back to the Premier League in 1996.