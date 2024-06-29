Search icon

Football

29th Jun 2024

Former Premier League player Peter Odemwingie turns professional in completely different sport

Harry Warner

Peter Odemwingie

A new chapter for the former Premier League player

Former Premier League and ‘street’s won’t forget’ striker Peter Odemwingie has taken up a new sport in a professional capacity which he says makes him “feel like a teenager again.”

Odemwingie, who scored 37 Premier League goals in 129 games, has taken up golf, and he’s pretty good at it too, managing to go professional only five years after leaving football.

The Uzbekistan-born Russian-Nigerian striker only began playing golf in his thirties, but has really taken to the sport since.

He is currently a teaching professional and a PGA member, aiming to play on the Champions Tour when he turns 50 in 2031.

Odemwingie got into the sport during the end of his time at West Brom, thanks to some other players in the squad who played golf.

He told the PGA website: “I started playing just at the end of my West Brom days because a few of the boys played, and I could see the excitement they had for it.

“They would go and play on a Tuesday after training, and they’d have their golf gear and be talking about it, but I couldn’t understand it because the golf vocabulary is so different to anything else.”

He added: “Then on one of the pre-season training trips with West Brom, Roy Hodgson took us to a golf resort and people were doing putting and playing full rounds on days off, so I was just passing by the range, and I thought I’d try and hit some balls.

“I was wearing slippers, but I hit a few, and I loved the sound and watching the ball fly. It was downhill so it carried further. I thought, ‘OK, there’s something in this’.”

With encouragement from his wife, Odemwingie had lessons on holiday in Turkey and subsequently bought his first set of clubs in 2013.

He proceeded to put the clubs to good use “hitting 500 balls a day” although many people implored him to take more lessons which he eventually did.

Related links:

He then joined Aston Wood Golf Club in Staffordshire where he undertook the Playing Ability Test where he called upon his footballing experience to make the grade.

The attacker said: “I had to shoot 15-over par or better across two rounds, and I finished on exactly that score. It was a tap-in putt on the last, but the shot to put me in that position was a chip over the bunker off an average lie. I really didn’t want to have to redo the whole thing, so it was a lot of pressure like taking an important penalty.”

Odemwingie described the new lease of life the sport as given him.

He said: “I’m 42 now and it feels like I was a teenager one more time. It’s a blessing really as I got to put my history and my football career to one side and I told myself, ‘You’re a young man just beginning a new journey in a sport that you fell in love with.”

Now Odemwingie want to spread the game in his native Nigeria as he hopes to coach and compete in the sport.

He said: “My eyes are on the senior tour in the future because I definitely know there is a player in me.

“Hopefully when I’m old with a lot of grey hairs I’ll be able to tell a pretty cool story about my time playing golf.”

Topics:

Football,Golf,News,Peter Odemwingie,PGA Championship,Sport,West Brom

RELATED ARTICLES

Euro 2024 Day 16: All the major action and talking points

Football

Euro 2024 Day 16: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Fans baffled by video of Eric Cantona walking goat on a dog lead through UK town

Eric Cantona

Fans baffled by video of Eric Cantona walking goat on a dog lead through UK town

By Harry Warner

Roy Keane makes apology to Man Utd player he mocked saying he ‘went too far’

England

Roy Keane makes apology to Man Utd player he mocked saying he ‘went too far’

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

How to watch Germany vs Denmark tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Denmark

How to watch Germany vs Denmark tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

Bukayo Saka fires back on calls to play him out of position

euros 2024

Bukayo Saka fires back on calls to play him out of position

By Zoe Hodges

67% of fans think Gareth Southgate should start Cole Palmer against Slovakia

Cole Palmer

67% of fans think Gareth Southgate should start Cole Palmer against Slovakia

By Zoe Hodges

Legendary commentator Clive Tyldesley questions ITV as he’s axed from the broadcaster

Clive Tyldesley

Legendary commentator Clive Tyldesley questions ITV as he’s axed from the broadcaster

By Zoe Hodges

Man Utd likely to sell Marcus Rashford in shock move to top European side

Manchester United

Man Utd likely to sell Marcus Rashford in shock move to top European side

By Zoe Hodges

Anthony Gordon got ‘brakes mixed up’ as he shows off injuries following e-bike crash

euros 2024

Anthony Gordon got ‘brakes mixed up’ as he shows off injuries following e-bike crash

By Zoe Hodges

Tiny European city that’s just like being in a Disney film has £3.80 pints and £34 return flights

Disney

Tiny European city that’s just like being in a Disney film has £3.80 pints and £34 return flights

By Ryan Price

The crowdsurfing inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury was actually a Banksy artwork

Banksy

The crowdsurfing inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury was actually a Banksy artwork

By Ryan Price

‘My cousin named her child Lylyt Yvyh Yryhl – the pronunciation has baffled me’

Baby Names

‘My cousin named her child Lylyt Yvyh Yryhl – the pronunciation has baffled me’

By Ryan Price

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

Airbnb

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

bamboo

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

By Charlie Herbert

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

Apple

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The movie Cillian Murphy doesn’t want you to see is back on Netflix

Cillian Murphy

The movie Cillian Murphy doesn’t want you to see is back on Netflix

By Simon Kelly

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

Jeremy Clarkson

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

By JOE

One of Stephen King’s books will never be printed again after being pulled from shelves

Literature

One of Stephen King’s books will never be printed again after being pulled from shelves

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix has added a very dark and twisty thriller movie

Netflix

Netflix has added a very dark and twisty thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

Jay Slater’s friend says he saw him ‘slip on rocks’ during final video call before disappearance

jay slater

Jay Slater’s friend says he saw him ‘slip on rocks’ during final video call before disappearance

By Ryan Price

How to watch Germany vs Denmark tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Denmark

How to watch Germany vs Denmark tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

Load more stories