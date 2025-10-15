Search icon

15th Oct 2025

Former Premier League manager ‘open to’ becoming Sweden head coach

Sammi Minion

He was in charge of a Premier League side earlier this year

A manager that was leading a Premier League club just weeks ago has expressed interest in becoming the next Sweden head coach.

Sweden are currently without a manager, having parting company with Jon Dahl Tomasson in the hours after the northern European side’s shock loss to Kosovo on Monday.

Despite boasting a frontline that includes Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres and Liverpool star Alexander Isak, Sweden currently sit bottom of their World Cup qualifying group, and would need a miracle to make it to next year’s finals in North America.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

With Sweden looking to find a replacement in time for the next set of international games in November, they will have to act fast to make an appointment.

One high-profile name that has already expressed interest in the job, is ex-West Ham, Chelsea, and Brighton head coach Graham Potter.

Before taking his first Premier League job, Potter worked for Swedish side Ostersunds from 2011 to 2018.

Speaking to Swedish outlet, Fotbollskanalen this week, the 50-year-old said: “I’m open to anything, really, where I feel I can help. The job as head coach of the Swedish national team is fantastic.

“I have feelings for Sweden. I love the country and I love Swedish football. I have a lot to be grateful for towards Swedish football.

“So yes, it would be a fantastic opportunity for me, obviously.”

Potter has been out of work since leaving West Ham last month.

He departed after winning just six of the 23 games he oversaw as manager for the east London side.

