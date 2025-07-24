Search icon

Sport

24th Jul 2025

Former Man United striker slapped with fine after investigation launched

Sammi Minion

His country’s president criticised the player

A striker who starred up front for Manchester United for four years before going on to play for Real Madrid, has been accused of making sexist comments. 

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez — a two time Premier League-winner with The Red Devils in the early 2010s — dominated headlines in Mexico this week after making a range of alleged sexist comments to his more than six million social media followers. 

The comments included accusations that women are “eradicating masculinity” and “failing” in their role.

The 37-year-old told his TikTok audience: “Embody your feminine energy—by caring, nurturing, receiving, multiplying, cleaning, maintaining the home, which is the most cherished place for us men. Don’t be afraid to be a woman. To allow yourselves to be led by a man who only wants to see you happy.”

In response to the remarks, Hernandez has now been officially fined by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for “promoting sexist stereotypes that are considered media violence and go against gender equality in sport.”

Owing to his reputation as one of the greatest Mexican sportsmen of all time, Hernandez’s comments were also met by a response from Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum. 

Sheinbaum, who is the country’s first female leader, said: “Chicharito is a very good soccer [player] but when it comes to his opinion on women… he still has a lot to learn.”

The FMF said a full investigation into Hernandez has been launched by the Gender and Diversity Commission, adding that while Hernandez’s fine isn’t expected to be massive, they will “take more severe measures in the event of a repeat offence.”

Javier Hernandez is Mexico’s all time leading goalscorer and, after a very successful career in Europe that saw him play for Man United, Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla, and West Ham, the 2011 Champions League finalist now plays back in his home country for Liga MX side Chivas. 

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Every Premier League fixture rescheduled in September unveiled

Football

Every Premier League fixture rescheduled in September unveiled

By Sammi Minion

The viral England t-shirt everybody is buying for the Lionesses final

Affiliate

The viral England t-shirt everybody is buying for the Lionesses final

By Jonny Yates

Diogo Jota’s widow shares first post since footballer’s tragic death

Jota

Diogo Jota’s widow shares first post since footballer’s tragic death

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Ian Wright to make ITV comeback for Lionesses semi-final

EURO 2025

Ian Wright to make ITV comeback for Lionesses semi-final

By Sammi Minion

Trump threatens to block Washington Commanders deal unless they change name back to Redskins

NFL

Trump threatens to block Washington Commanders deal unless they change name back to Redskins

By Sammi Minion

Lionesses decide to stop taking the knee after Jess Carter faces racist abuse

EURO 2025

Lionesses decide to stop taking the knee after Jess Carter faces racist abuse

By Sammi Minion

Mikel Arteta breaks silence on Thomas Partey rape charges 

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta breaks silence on Thomas Partey rape charges 

By Sammi Minion

Oleksandr Usyk calls out four boxers minutes after knocking out Dubois

Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk calls out four boxers minutes after knocking out Dubois

By Dan Seddon

Man United, Liverpool and Man City have been stripped of their world champion status by FIFA 

Chelsea

Man United, Liverpool and Man City have been stripped of their world champion status by FIFA 

By Sammi Minion

Biffy Clyro announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Biffy Clyro announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Matthew Perry’s doctor pleads guilty to supplying Friends star with ketamine before death

Court

Matthew Perry’s doctor pleads guilty to supplying Friends star with ketamine before death

By Ava Keady

Dad slams ‘woke’ primary school for telling him he can’t dress up as a gorilla

Dad slams ‘woke’ primary school for telling him he can’t dress up as a gorilla

By JOE

British families sent ‘wrong remains’ of loved ones from Air India crash

Air India

British families sent ‘wrong remains’ of loved ones from Air India crash

By Sammi Minion

Plane carrying 49 people crashes after vanishing from radar

Aviation

Plane carrying 49 people crashes after vanishing from radar

By Harry Warner

Plane nose dives and crashes into motorway leaving cars to drive through flames

Aviation

Plane nose dives and crashes into motorway leaving cars to drive through flames

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Plane carrying around 50 people goes missing

Aviation

Plane carrying around 50 people goes missing

By Harry Warner

One of the best Western movies of the 21st century is now streaming at home

Streaming

One of the best Western movies of the 21st century is now streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

Pub chain collapses into administration with six sites to close immediately

Bars

Pub chain collapses into administration with six sites to close immediately

By Ava Keady

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s best action movies

action

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s best action movies

By Stephen Porzio

Yorkshire Tea ‘bakeover’ UK town for launch of delicious new brew

bakewell

Yorkshire Tea ‘bakeover’ UK town for launch of delicious new brew

By JOE

Ozzy Osbourne seen ‘happy and smiling’ in heartbreaking video weeks before death

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne seen ‘happy and smiling’ in heartbreaking video weeks before death

By Ava Keady

Load more stories