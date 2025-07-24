Former Man United striker slapped with fine after investigation launched

His country’s president criticised the player

A striker who starred up front for Manchester United for four years before going on to play for Real Madrid, has been accused of making sexist comments.

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez — a two time Premier League-winner with The Red Devils in the early 2010s — dominated headlines in Mexico this week after making a range of alleged sexist comments to his more than six million social media followers.

The comments included accusations that women are “eradicating masculinity” and “failing” in their role.

The 37-year-old told his TikTok audience: “Embody your feminine energy—by caring, nurturing, receiving, multiplying, cleaning, maintaining the home, which is the most cherished place for us men. Don’t be afraid to be a woman. To allow yourselves to be led by a man who only wants to see you happy.”

In response to the remarks, Hernandez has now been officially fined by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for “promoting sexist stereotypes that are considered media violence and go against gender equality in sport.”

Owing to his reputation as one of the greatest Mexican sportsmen of all time, Hernandez’s comments were also met by a response from Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum.

Sheinbaum, who is the country’s first female leader, said: “Chicharito is a very good soccer [player] but when it comes to his opinion on women… he still has a lot to learn.”

The FMF said a full investigation into Hernandez has been launched by the Gender and Diversity Commission, adding that while Hernandez’s fine isn’t expected to be massive, they will “take more severe measures in the event of a repeat offence.”

Javier Hernandez is Mexico’s all time leading goalscorer and, after a very successful career in Europe that saw him play for Man United, Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla, and West Ham, the 2011 Champions League finalist now plays back in his home country for Liga MX side Chivas.