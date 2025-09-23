Former Man United star may face jail time for failing to pay child support fees

He won four Premier League titles with the Red Devils

An ex-Man United player who starred during the club’s golden years under Sir Alex Ferguson, has been told he will face prison time for failing to pay more than £140,000 in child maintenance fees.

The player has reportedly been told that he’ll face a spell in jail for at least 30 days unless he hands over the money he’s said to owe.

On the 3rd of September, retired Brazilian midfielder Anderson who is now 37-years-old, was handed the decision by a family court judge in his home nation.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 07: Anderson of Manchester United looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Manchester United and Valencia at Old Trafford on December 7, 2010 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Per the Brazilian press via The Mirror, if he fails to pay the fees in time, Anderson will be confined to his cell for much of the stay and will only be allowed out to to study or do community work during the day.

Anderson played for the Red Devils for eight years after signing from Porto in 2007 and won four Premier League titles and one Champions League with the club.

While the player is yet to comment on his situation, his lawyer Julio Cezar Coitinho Jr has been quoted by the Brazilian press regarding the case.

His lawyer is reported to have said the case involved minors but said he couldn’t comment because of a secrecy order.

No further details about the court case have been made public yet.

At the start of this year, Anderson gave an interview with another Brazilian publication where he made reference to having nine children.

After falling out of favour at United following Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure, Anderson played for Serie A side Fiorentina and Brazilian side Internacional before retiring aged just 31.

