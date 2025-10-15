Former Man United manager emerges as surprise contender to replace Russell Martin at Rangers

The Scottish club parted company with Martin last Sunday

A manager who previously coached Manchester United in the Premier League has emerged as a potential replacement for Russell Martin at Rangers.

The Glasgow-based side have been managerless since last Sunday (5 October) when Russell Martin was relieved of his duties.

The former Southampton head coach departed with Rangers 8th in the league table, having won just one league game all season.

Surviving just seven league games at the helm, Martin ended his spell with Rangers below both of St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

After a week of arduous speculation, it had appeared that Rangers were ready to appoint former manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard before the 45-year-old eventually turned down the opportunity.

According to a report from the journalist Nicolo Schira, Rangers have shown interest in another retired Premier League legend to fill their managerial vacancy.

Per Schira, Rangers have identified former Man United head coach Ole Gunnar Solksjaer as a candidate to replace Martin.

Solksjaer has ben out of work since leaving Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas earlier this season.

After Steven #Gerrard’s reject to return, #RangersFC have shown interest in Ole Gunnar #Solskjær for the coach role. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) October 15, 2025

The Norweigan is best known for his spell in charge of the Red Devils from 2018-2021.

Initially employed as a caretaker following the departure of Jose Mourinho, Solksjaer won 14 of his 19 games in charge and was handed a three-year contract.

The 52-year-old is best remembered by United fans for his role leading the club to an emphatic round-of-16 victory over PSG in the 2019 Champions League.

Man United’s best form under Solksjaer came in the 2020-21 season, as the Red Devils finished second behind Man City and made the Europa League final.

WATFORD, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 20: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Watford and Manchester United at Vicarage Road on November 20, 2021 in Watford, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Neither of Solksjaer nor Rangers have so far commented on speculation linking the Norweigan manager to Ibrox.

