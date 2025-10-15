Search icon

Sport

15th Oct 2025

Former Man United manager emerges as surprise contender to replace Russell Martin at Rangers

Sammi Minion

The Scottish club parted company with Martin last Sunday

A manager who previously coached Manchester United in the Premier League has emerged as a potential replacement for Russell Martin at Rangers.

The Glasgow-based side have been managerless since last Sunday (5 October) when Russell Martin was relieved of his duties.

The former Southampton head coach departed with Rangers 8th in the league table, having won just one league game all season.

Surviving just seven league games at the helm, Martin ended his spell with Rangers below both of St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

After a week of arduous speculation, it had appeared that Rangers were ready to appoint former manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard before the 45-year-old eventually turned down the opportunity.

According to a report from the journalist Nicolo Schira, Rangers have shown interest in another retired Premier League legend to fill their managerial vacancy.

Next Rangers Manager, 18+ Be Gamble Aware

Per Schira, Rangers have identified former Man United head coach Ole Gunnar Solksjaer as a candidate to replace Martin.

Solksjaer has ben out of work since leaving Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas earlier this season.

The Norweigan is best known for his spell in charge of the Red Devils from 2018-2021.

Initially employed as a caretaker following the departure of Jose Mourinho, Solksjaer won 14 of his 19 games in charge and was handed a three-year contract.

The 52-year-old is best remembered by United fans for his role leading the club to an emphatic round-of-16 victory over PSG in the 2019 Champions League.

Man United’s best form under Solksjaer came in the 2020-21 season, as the Red Devils finished second behind Man City and made the Europa League final.

WATFORD, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 20: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Watford and Manchester United at Vicarage Road on November 20, 2021 in Watford, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Neither of Solksjaer nor Rangers have so far commented on speculation linking the Norweigan manager to Ibrox.

This ‘impressive’ smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

An impressive smart watch that’s been compared to Apple has been given a huge discount for a limited time.

The TRAUSI Smart Watch has been reduced by 82%, with its price dropping from £129.99 to just £20.99 on Amazon.

It features a range of functions, including Bluetooth calling, message notifications, heart rate/sleep monitoring, fitness tracking and timer capabilities, with 120 workout modes.

One review reads: “It looks just like an Apple Watch and works just like it. It can do all what an Apple Watch can do at a cheaper cost.”

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Topics:

Amazon,Football,Rangers,SPFL,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Man United are ‘ready to extend’ Casemiro’s contract, on one condition

Amazon

Man United are ‘ready to extend’ Casemiro’s contract, on one condition

By Sammi Minion

Martin Lewis issues warning over ‘demon appliance’ worst for spiking bills

Affiliate

Martin Lewis issues warning over ‘demon appliance’ worst for spiking bills

By Jonny Yates

Former Premier League manager ‘open to’ becoming Sweden head coach

Amazon

Former Premier League manager ‘open to’ becoming Sweden head coach

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Lisandro Martinez’s expected return date for Man United finally revealed after lengthy lay-off

Football

Lisandro Martinez’s expected return date for Man United finally revealed after lengthy lay-off

By Sammi Minion

Football fans raised 50m in the air so that they can drink while looking at the pitch

Football fans raised 50m in the air so that they can drink while looking at the pitch

By JOE

Arsenal hit with major injury blow as star player confirmed to be out for key period

Football

Arsenal hit with major injury blow as star player confirmed to be out for key period

By Sammi Minion

England icon labels Jobe and Jude Bellingham’s dad as an ‘absolute disgrace’

bellingham

England icon labels Jobe and Jude Bellingham’s dad as an ‘absolute disgrace’

By Sammi Minion

Schalke release statement and start investigation into violent attack in Dublin city centre as ‘spitting’ footage emerges

Bohemians

Schalke release statement and start investigation into violent attack in Dublin city centre as ‘spitting’ footage emerges

By SportsJOE

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere ‘in talks’ for manager role

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere ‘in talks’ for manager role

By Jacob Entwistle

Two UK locations named in top 20 happiest cities in the world

Brighton

Two UK locations named in top 20 happiest cities in the world

By Harry Warner

Racing driver accused of raping nurse in Michael Schumacher’s home 

Michael Schumacher

Racing driver accused of raping nurse in Michael Schumacher’s home 

By Nina McLaughlin

Major changes to vet bills proposed after investigation

Animals

Major changes to vet bills proposed after investigation

By Nina McLaughlin

UK forecast ‘7cm of snow’ in Arctic blast as Met Office issues warning

Snow

UK forecast ‘7cm of snow’ in Arctic blast as Met Office issues warning

By JOE

The Inbetweeners star breaks silence on reboot rumours

Joe Thomas

The Inbetweeners star breaks silence on reboot rumours

By Nina McLaughlin

EastEnders legend Tony Caunter has died

EastEnders

EastEnders legend Tony Caunter has died

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Migrant workers will need A-level standard English under new UK rules

Migrant workers will need A-level standard English under new UK rules

By Erin McLaughlin

Barrister deems Tommy Robinson’s Channel Tunnel arrest ‘discriminatory’

Arrest

Barrister deems Tommy Robinson’s Channel Tunnel arrest ‘discriminatory’

By JOE

Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

Gaza

Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

By JOE

A restaurant has just opened up… in the back of a car

car

A restaurant has just opened up… in the back of a car

By JOE

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

Economy

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

By Charlie Herbert

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

Lifestyle

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

By Harry Warner

Load more stories