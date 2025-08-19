Former international footballer tragically found dead aged 40

He played at AFCON in 2017

Former Zimbabwean international footballer Tendai Ndoro has passed away at his home in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Ndoro played for world-renowned side Orlando Pirates for two years between 2015 and 2017 after making a name for himself at Zimbabwean club Chicken Inn.

It was around this time that the striker earned his first call up to the Zimbabwe national team, where he went on to make 14 appearances and score five goals.

Tributes have already begun to pour in for the player, led by Orlando Pirates.

The club said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former striker Tendai Ndoro.

“The club extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Their tribute has been followed up by the Zimbabwe Football Association.

The association took to Twitter/X to write: “The Zimbabwe Football Association is deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of former Warriors striker, Tendai Ndoro.

“Ndoro was a gifted forward who proudly represented our nation, donning the Warriors jersey with distinction. His talent, commitment, and passion for the game inspired many, and his contributions to Zimbabwean football will forever be remembered.

“On behalf of the ZIFA Executive Committee, the football family, and the entire nation, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Ndoro’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.”

As well as Orlando Pirates, Ndoro also played for Al-Faisaly, Ajax Cape Town, Highlands Park and Al-Orouba before retiring from the sport in 2020.

The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.