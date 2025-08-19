Search icon

Sport

19th Aug 2025

Former international footballer tragically found dead aged 40

Sammi Minion

He played at AFCON in 2017

Former Zimbabwean international footballer Tendai Ndoro has passed away at his home in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Ndoro played for world-renowned side Orlando Pirates for two years between 2015 and 2017 after making a name for himself at Zimbabwean club Chicken Inn.

It was around this time that the striker earned his first call up to the Zimbabwe national team, where he went on to make 14 appearances and score five goals.

Tributes have already begun to pour in for the player, led by Orlando Pirates.

The club said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former striker Tendai Ndoro.

“The club extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Their tribute has been followed up by the Zimbabwe Football Association.

The association took to Twitter/X to write: “The Zimbabwe Football Association is deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of former Warriors striker, Tendai Ndoro.

“Ndoro was a gifted forward who proudly represented our nation, donning the Warriors jersey with distinction. His talent, commitment, and passion for the game inspired many, and his contributions to Zimbabwean football will forever be remembered.

“On behalf of the ZIFA Executive Committee, the football family, and the entire nation, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Ndoro’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.”

As well as Orlando Pirates, Ndoro also played for Al-Faisaly, Ajax Cape Town, Highlands Park and Al-Orouba before retiring from the sport in 2020.

The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

Topics:

Football,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Son of Norway’s crown princess charged with rape

sensitive

Son of Norway’s crown princess charged with rape

By Joseph Loftus

The FootballJOE Quiz #38: Connections

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #38: Connections

By Sammi Minion

Man who accused his mum of sexual abuse reveals what will happen if he’s his brother’s biological dad

Crime

Man who accused his mum of sexual abuse reveals what will happen if he’s his brother’s biological dad

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Neymar leaves pitch in flood of tears after Brazilian league match

Football

Neymar leaves pitch in flood of tears after Brazilian league match

By Sammi Minion

Chabuddy G to Cha-Rugby-G – Red Roses’ new PR Manager to take Women’s World Cup by storm

Chabuddy G

Chabuddy G to Cha-Rugby-G – Red Roses’ new PR Manager to take Women’s World Cup by storm

By Pat Smith

Lineker can’t resist quip at former BBC bosses after watching first MOTD without him

Lineker can’t resist quip at former BBC bosses after watching first MOTD without him

By SportsJOE

Ruben Amorim flips out at suggestion he should have started Tom Heaton over Altay Bayindir

Manchester United

Ruben Amorim flips out at suggestion he should have started Tom Heaton over Altay Bayindir

By SportsJOE

Man arrested after Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused during match

Football

Man arrested after Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused during match

By Harry Warner

Semenyo releases defiant statement after suffering racist abuse at Anfield

Liverpool

Semenyo releases defiant statement after suffering racist abuse at Anfield

By Sammi Minion

Transgender judge takes UK to Supreme Court over biological sex ruling

LGBT

Transgender judge takes UK to Supreme Court over biological sex ruling

By Ava Keady

EastEnders has the most iconic theme tune of all time, research says

EastEnders

EastEnders has the most iconic theme tune of all time, research says

By JOE

Ukrainian ‘ghost’ sniper claims longest ever kill with 2.5 mile shot

News

Ukrainian ‘ghost’ sniper claims longest ever kill with 2.5 mile shot

By Sammi Minion

What hot mic caught Trump saying about Putin to other world leaders revealed

Macron

What hot mic caught Trump saying about Putin to other world leaders revealed

By Harry Warner

Urgent health warning issued after pigs with ‘neon blue’ flesh discovered

blue pigs

Urgent health warning issued after pigs with ‘neon blue’ flesh discovered

By Harry Warner

‘It’s the best I have’ Zelenskyy tells Trump after attending talks in black suit with no tie

‘It’s the best I have’ Zelenskyy tells Trump after attending talks in black suit with no tie

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

One of the best Westerns of the past 20 years is on TV tonight

One of the best Westerns of the past 20 years is on TV tonight

By JOE

Russia shares unseen footage from Trump Putin meeting

Putin

Russia shares unseen footage from Trump Putin meeting

By Ava Keady

Calling all Fantasy Premier League managers – here’s how you can get your own personalised team badges

Calling all Fantasy Premier League managers – here’s how you can get your own personalised team badges

By Sarah McKenna Barry

Ian McKellen reveals Gandalf and Frodo to return in new Lord of the Rings film

Lord of the Rings

Ian McKellen reveals Gandalf and Frodo to return in new Lord of the Rings film

By Ava Keady

‘Ozempic vulva’ explained as women open up about side effects

ozempic

‘Ozempic vulva’ explained as women open up about side effects

By Erin McLaughlin

Ozzy Osbourne documentary dropped from BBC schedule without explanation

BBC

Ozzy Osbourne documentary dropped from BBC schedule without explanation

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories