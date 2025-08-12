Search icon

12th Aug 2025

Former FA Cup winner jailed for seven years over drug smuggling probe

Sammi Minion

He received his sentence today.

Ex-Wigan Athletic defender Ronnie Stam — who won the FA Cup with the Latics in 2013 — has been jailed for seven years for drug smuggling.

Stam, alongside his brother, attempted to import 700kg worth of cocaine from the South-American nation of Chile, as first reported by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

The court ruled that Stam played a “determining and coordinating role” in the operation to import the drugs.

The drugs were intercepted when they arrived in Rotterdam which led to Stam’s arrest in June.

As first reported by De Telegraaf, Stam and his brother must now both pay a €30,000 fine and have around €1.7million in criminal proceeds confiscated.

A judge said: “They were only concerned with making large amounts of money.”

Stam played four times during Wigan’s 2013 shock FA Cup-winning campaign.

In total, the defender made 73 appearances over three years for the North-West based club.

FA Cup,Football,Wigan

